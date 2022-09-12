Scottsbluff schools hold hearings, approve budget, tax request resolutions

Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education convened for its annual budget hearing Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. There was no public comment.

During the public hearing, Director of Finance Marianne Carlson shared some key points about the proposed 2022-23 budget. At a glance, the upcoming budget has a proposed decrease in property tax levy and a proposed increase in taxes.

“The district is really committed to ensuring that we are conservative stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars,” Carlson told the board. “We really ensured that we continued within that vein when we built the 2022-23 budgets.”

SBPS’s proposed FY 2022-23 general fund budget amount is $61,608,634, with a necessary cash reserve of $7,101,121. Necessary cash reserve is dictated by the state. The district’s general fund budgets were $62.2 million for FY 2021-22, $50 million for FY 2020-21 and $47.2 million for FY 2019-20. The total budgeted amount proposed is $81,735,564.

The significant components of the budget increase relate to the ESSER grants, Federal School Climate Transformation Grant, a negotiated increase for experienced staff, ARP Expanded Learning Collaborative (ELC) Grant and Educator Shortage Grant.

Carlson said one of the key differences in the proposed budget is the district’s reduction in state aid by approximately $350,000, which impacts the general fund.

Looking at the district’s general fund, the State of Nebraska is the largest source of funding for the district at 31.59%. State funds come from a variety of sources. Local taxes come in a close second at 30.66%. Federal funding dropped over 2.5% when comparing the 2021-22 school year to that of 2022-23. Federal funding for 2021-22 was $13,685,728, which decreased to $11,986,120. The county’s contribution remained flat at $182,000, with the funds coming from the district’s share of various fines and taxes collect by the Scotts Bluff County courts. Other funds saw an increase from $9,932,951 to $11,092,797.

The board also looked at the district’s enrollment, reported as average daily membership since the 2010-11 school year.

The estimated tax asking for this year is $21,755,666, which is an increase of $418,980 or a 1.96%. However, the proposed tax levy dropped from $1.315269 to $1.293344 or a 1.66% decrease. The levy is the amount of tax property owners pay for each $100 valuation of their property. For a homeowner of a home valued at $100,000, they can expect to pay $1,293 in property taxes to the school district. Schools typically claim the majority of homeowners’ total property tax bill from the local governments that serve that property.

The district’s proposed 2022-23 total authorized spending for all school funds, including cash reserves equals $91,838,685. That’s the sum of the budgeted disbursement and transfers for all funds at $81,735,564, plus the necessary cash reserve of $10,103,121. That’s down 2.5% from the 2021-22 amount of $94,149,668.

The proposed total budget for the general fund, including cash reserve for FY 2022-23 totals $68,709,755.

The general fund budget is divided across several categories, including: wages and benefits, professional services, transportation, utilities, supplies and capital. Several saw less than a 1% change in amount budgeted from the FY 2021-22 to FY 2022-23 budget. Overall, the general operating budget of $61,608,634 saw a decrease by 0.89% for the 2022-23 budget.

That decrease is attributed to federal COVID-19 pandemic aid the district has received to support public and nonpublic students through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. The second and third phases are noted as ESSER II and ESSER III. The 0.89% decrease occurs when ESSER II and III grants totaling $8.2 million are extracted from the budget. Without those grants, the percentage change would be 3.61%.

“For federal, you will see that it has gone down for ’22-’23 and the reason for that is due to the ESSER grants,” Carlson said. “In ’21-’22, we budgeted the whole amount we had remaining, which have done so in the ’22-’23 as well, however, since we have spent some of the funds, that amount that is available to us is lower.”

The district’s operating budget maintained a gradual increase over the past 10 years, with the largest budget spike seen during the 2021-22 school year. The budget rose from $50,343,256 during FY 2020-21 to $62,160,496 during FY 2021-22 due to ESSER I, II and II grants of $10.64 million. That upward trend was paralleled by student enrollment, which only saw a decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 school year. Enrollment numbers have since rebounded.

The school board also held the 2022-23 tax request hearing Monday evening. Statute 77-3442 allows a maximum levy of $1.05. The district does this as a joint levy in the general fund and the special building fund.

The district’s tax request for the general fund increased $404,040 to $17,045,444, special buildings increased by $224,859 to $616,869, the bond fund increased $127,788 to $3,588,717 and the QCPUF fund decreased $337,707 to $504,636. The combined tax request for the bond and QCPUF funds are 0.243344, a decrease of two cents for the 2022-23 year.

The district received valuation figures from Scotts Bluff and Morrill counties that resulted in a valuation increase of 3.69%. A 10-year average of the district’s valuation averages 3.36%.

State aid is projected to drop by nearly $350,000 for the district due to a decline in enrollment and reduction of students eligible for free/reduced meals.

The board adopted the budget and tax request resolutions as presented.