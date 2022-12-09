Scottsbluff schools introduce Para to Teacher Program

Scottsbluff Public Schools is introducing a program to help paraeducators employed by the district become certified teachers.

The Para to Teacher Program is made possible by partnerships with the SBPS Foundation and area post-secondary institutions like Western Nebraska Community College and Chadron State College and is open to any currently employed SBPS classified staff member in good standing with the ability to gain acceptance at an accredited post-secondary institution.

According to SBPS School Climate Coordinator Jamie Batterman, the program is an effort to address the teacher shortages that have become common across the state by providing opportunities for current employees to continue their education.

“There’s a teacher shortage across the state of Nebraska, and we’re not immune to that here in Scottsbluff,” said Batterman. “We have a really great pool of paraprofessionals who are interested in getting their teaching certification, and we want to support them in that and get them into our classrooms as teachers.”

Batterman said that there are many advantages in turning the district’s paraeducators into teachers, not least of which is that those individuals have already proven their quality as employees and have a strong understanding of their schools and students.

“They’re great in our classrooms, they’re hard workers, they know our students’ needs, and they work with our teachers — side by side every day,” said Batterman. “We feel like they would be great teachers for us because of that.”

SBPS also hopes that the development of currently employed paraeducators will lead to increased retention rates among teaching staff due to their strong roots in the community. Many of the paras in Scottsbluff schools are parents of Scottsbluff students, and Batterman said that a large number of them are lifelong community members.

“There’s national data that suggests that 60% of people that grow up and become teachers go on to teach in the community they grew up in, and many of our paras grew up here,” said Batterman. “What we’re hoping is that we have people that are invested in our school community.”

The program is intended to provide many benefits for its participants, including the opportunity to be a part of a cohort of individuals working together towards the same goal, maintaining current employment while earning a degree, access to mentoring/tutoring support from current and retired certificated staff, scholarship opportunities, flexible scheduling, Praxis preparation, and more.

SBPS recently held an informational meeting for the Para to Teacher Program complete with guests from WNCC, Chadron State College, and Education Quest to help provide access and assistance with scheduling, financial aid, and many more resources to help those looking to take their first steps on the path toward teaching certification. The meeting was attended by more than 30 interested paraeducators.

Applications for the program will open in January and close on March 1, 2023, with the first cohort of paraeducators slated to begin in fall of 2023.