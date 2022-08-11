Scottsbluff Schools receives $100,000 grant to attract educators

Scottsbluff Public Schools is one of just four school districts in the state that is a recipient of the newly created Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Educator Pipeline Grant.

The NDE, in partnership with NACTE, met in recent months to address the educator shortage by utilizing statewide ESSER III investment strategies. From those conversations, the NDE developed several objectives for the Educator Pipeline Grant, which includes address educator shortages through strategies to support recruitment, preparation and retention of teachers, paraprofessionals, education specialists and leaders; offer funds to local sites for a localized approached; develop and strengthen partnerships to address shortages.

NDE awarded $1.5 million in funds to help school districts, Educational Service Units, colleges and universities and organizations design and implement strategies.

The grant featured three funding levels, $250,000, $100,000 and $50,000, based upon the priorities outlined within the application. The grant applications were accepted from May 23 through June 13. Twenty five applicants requested a total of $3.5 million, according to the NDE. Scottsbluff Public Schools was awarded a Tier 2 award for $100,000 to be used for strategies supporting the recruitment, preparation and retention of teachers, paraprofessionals, education specialists and leaders.

Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Dick said the district will initiate a multi-pronged strategy to recruit and support the development of educators through the grant.

"Now, more than ever, with fewer people enrolling in post-secondary educator prep programs, school districts across the country are having to become more thoughtful, creative, and aggressive in their approach to recruit and retain high-quality staff,” he said in a press release. “By receiving this grant, Scottsbluff Public Schools will be able to enhance our efforts in the areas of mentoring new teachers and expanding our Educators Rising program, while also employing additional strategies, such as providing student teachers a stipend to incentivize them to select SBPS for their experience, and expanding financial incentives for existing staff to pursue advanced degrees."

Having the Educators Rising student organization is part of the strategies to include with the career and technical academies at Scottsbluff High School. The district is expanding its Grow Our Own teaching program in partnership with Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation.

Dick said they do not have a timeline for implementing the strategies, but said it is a priority for the district this year. Several strategies will require educational and community partnerships to leverage resources and provide a greater collective impact to the program. SBPS seeks to strengthen partnerships with ESU #13, WNCC, Chadron State College, Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation, and Twin Cities Development in implementing their plan.

“At the administrative days, they shared information about the harder filled areas. In recent years was English Language Arts teachers, special education is always a challenge – but even this year we struggled finding elementary teachers,” he told the Star-Herald. “This year, our pool of applicants was not as deep as it once was.”

The need for qualified professionals also is needed outside of the classroom.

“When we talk about educator shortages, it’s not just in the teaching ranks,” he said. “It also extends to our specialists — speech language pathologists, school psychologists and para educators.”

Any funds expended to achieve the strategies would be submitted to NDE for approval and reimbursement. Some of the strategies will require supplemental funds through district funds.

“It gives us an opportunity to demonstrate some innovation and creativity and even try some strategies I think have worked well in other places to ensure we’re recruiting and retaining the best staff possible,” Dick said.

The funds are available through December 2024.

Dick said while the district is focused on addressing the educator shortage, the quality of instruction is not a concern as the first day of school nears.

“We are fully staffed in all of our classrooms,” he said. “This is the fewest number of certified teachers that Scottsbluff Public Schools had to hire in recent memory, but it was also our most difficult year. That makes it more concerning.”

Every classroom will have a qualified teacher leading instruction for the 2022-23 school year. However, the challenge with educator shortages drove the district to apply for grant funding.

“We do see this as one, if not the greatest, challenge we are facing in education right now,” Dick said.

Chadron State College also received a Tier 2 award for $100,000 for strategies supporting the Nebraska Panhandle Para to Teacher Academy.