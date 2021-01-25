Scottsbluff schools seeking input in community search

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education invites business leaders, parents and community members to attend one of two Superintendent Search Community Engagement Sessions on Wednesday, Feb. 3 being conducted by the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

Community feedback on the characteristics, experience, and skills you want in Scottsbluff's next superintendent is vital to the district’s search process. There are two opportunities to attend, one via Zoom and one in person.

Visit the Scottsbluff Public Schools website, https://www.sbps.net/, for information on the sessions and to RSVP.

If you are unable to attend and would like to provide feedback, take the district’s survey by Wednesday, Jan. 27. SBPS invites all community members to engage in this process and looks forward to receiving your feedback.