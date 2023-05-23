Scottsbluff Public Schools is maintaining its focus on healthy meals for children during the summer months.

The district’s Summer Meal Program is a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture. The program will kick off on Tuesday, May 30 and continue until Friday, June 30. Meals will be provided for free at a variety of sites around Scottsbluff for all kids age 18 and younger.

“Anyone who has kids 18 and under can participate, whether they go to school here or not,” said Scottsbluff Public Schools communications director Melissa Price. “Not having meals that families would normally be relying on during the school year could be a hardship and could create some food insecurity, so we really try to offer this.”

Price said that aside from addressing an obvious need in the community, the program also allows kids to remain social over summer break.

“There’s also a nice social piece to it. You’re out for the summer, but you can come and have lunch and see your friends from school,” she said.

A hot lunch will be available at Bluffs Middle School from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sack lunches will also be available at Westmoor Elementary School from 11:20 a.m. to 12 p.m., Veterans Park from 12 to 12:45 p.m. and the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library from 12:10 to 12:40 p.m.

“We try to spread it out to where everyone has something within their elementary attendance area in town,” Price said.

There is no requirement to sign up or attend summer school to take part in the Summer Meal Program, parents simply have to bring their kids to one of the locations to receive their free meal. Adults are also welcome to eat with their kids for a $5 charge.

Although the Summer Meal Program will only run during the first month of summer break, the district has a list of community agencies which provide free meals and other emergency resources available at bit.ly/3WsbIoZ for families who might need additional assistance.