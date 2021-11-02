Scottsbluff senior John Mentgen 1 of 48 to earn 'Believers and Achievers' award

That’s when he decided to start Singing for Supper, which is a 401(c)3 non-profit.

“I’ve always wanted to go out and perform even after college, or even volunteering in adult life, I want to be able to still have that music and perform in places. So, I thought, what better way to do it,” he said.

With that in mind, Mentgen put his talent to good use to help people who can’t afford food.

Being involved in so many activities, Mentgen said his senior year has gone well.

“Considering the global pandemic, it’s gone really well. I’ve been able to still participate in all of my activities. We’re very fortunate to live out west where there’s not as much COVID prevalence, and precautions as there are in other parts of the state and the country.

"I’m very grateful to be able to still do all this stuff, because I know that there are plenty of seniors out there across the country and even on the other side of the state who aren’t able to do the same things,” he said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.