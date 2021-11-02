Scottsbluff senior John Mentgen 1 of 48 to earn 'Believers and Achievers' award

Scottsbluff High School senior John Mentgen was recently earned the NSAA/US Bank Believers and Achievers award.
Mentgen was just one of 48 high school seniors to receive the recognition.
“There is like 600 seniors applying for 48 spots in the entire state. I was like, ‘Well, I’ll just try my best here and we’ll just see what happens.’ I was fortunate enough to receive it. It’s really an honor,” Mentgen said. “I was really excited because I think the last Scottsbluff student to be a Believer and Achiever was Jatin Cranmore, and that was three years ago. I was excited.”
To be named a Believer and Achiever, one must be nominated by their school. Each school can nominate up to four students. Students are then judged on scholastic achievement, participation in NSAA sanctioned activities, school involvement, community involvement and they must complete a citizenship essay.
The well-rounded Mentgen easily exceeded the criteria for the award. He is on the golf team and participates in speech, the school musical and math competitions.
Mentgen recently did well at the UNO Math Competition, as did the rest of the team. Four Scottsbluff students finished in the top 10. Mentgen took third place.
With all of the activities he participates in, it would be hard for anybody to keep up with such a busy schedule.
“If you have enough things on your plate, time manages itself,” he said.
In addition to his high school activities, Mentgen also runs his own charitable organization — Singing for Supper.
“I go around in the community and I’ll perform at various venues. I’ve performed at the West Nebraska Art Center, Flyover Brewing Company and Papa Moon Vineyard, and I’ll play for like two or three hours. I have a little tip jar for donations and I charge a performance fee,” he said.
Mentgen takes the proceeds from his performances and donates it to food insecurity programs.
“I’ve given in the past to the Cat and Pup Pack program, Chuckwagon Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe food pantry and the St. Agnes food pantry,” Mentgen said. “I just want to help fight food insecurity one bite at a time.”
Mentgen said he first became interested in helping in the fight against food insecurity in middle school when he noticed some classmate carrying little sacks. So, he asked his mom why they were carrying those little sacks. So, she explained that those students had lunch provided by the school because their families didn’t have enough money to pay for their meals.
“As I’ve grown, I’ve been thinking I should do some charity work to give back,” he said.
That’s when he decided to start Singing for Supper, which is a 401(c)3 non-profit.
“I’ve always wanted to go out and perform even after college, or even volunteering in adult life, I want to be able to still have that music and perform in places. So, I thought, what better way to do it,” he said.
With that in mind, Mentgen put his talent to good use to help people who can’t afford food.
Being involved in so many activities, Mentgen said his senior year has gone well.
“Considering the global pandemic, it’s gone really well. I’ve been able to still participate in all of my activities. We’re very fortunate to live out west where there’s not as much COVID prevalence, and precautions as there are in other parts of the state and the country.
"I’m very grateful to be able to still do all this stuff, because I know that there are plenty of seniors out there across the country and even on the other side of the state who aren’t able to do the same things,” he said.