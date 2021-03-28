Scottsbluff senior makes National Merit Scholarship finals

At this point, He told the Star-Herald, she is still deciding where to go to college. But she knows she wants to go to law school.

“I know, my strengths lie in reading and writing. And I guess I want to find a job that lies within my strengths,” He said.

She said she envisions her future self as an attorney. She attributed that vision to an internship at Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian and Vogl P.C.

“I feel like I’m learning a lot and I’m really lucky to be able to get that internship through my school and prepare a little bit,” she said.

Specifically, the internship has allowed her to learn about different areas of law.

“I just get to kind of learn directly from the people who are doing what I would like to do,” she said.

As He prepares for college and finishes up her senior year, she reflects on lessons learned over her high school years.

“I would tell my younger self don’t give up. It all works out. And, you know, keep learning as much as you can from your teachers,” she said.