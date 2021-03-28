Scottsbluff senior makes National Merit Scholarship finals

Having the National Merit Scholarship on college applications can open doors. For Scottsbluff High School senior Sophia He, that door likely leads into law school.
This month, He moved into the finalist stage of the National Merit Scholarship. The multi-month, multi-stage process concludes in the summer after He graduates. From the thousands of students that submit, He is on the finalist’s list of around 15,000 nationwide applications.
Currently, her application and materials like essays and extra-curricular are being reviewed by a committee. In the end, the scholarship awards a few thousand dollars.
“It’s more of a recognition sort of thing. And they can be very helpful in helping you get recognized by colleges,” she said.
She won’t find out if she’s received the scholarship until May. Until then, the Scottsbluff senior is looking to finish up a high school career that’s taken her around the Midwest. She came to Scottsbluff just before her junior year.
“My parents got jobs here after my sophomore year of high school. So I moved here right before junior year,” she said.
Before that, she lived in Iowa, Missouri and Minnesota.
“I think it’s helped me appreciate where I am a lot, just by moving around and meeting a lot of very cool people,” she said. “The Midwest is a pretty underrated region and there’s a lot to see.”
At this point, He told the Star-Herald, she is still deciding where to go to college. But she knows she wants to go to law school.
“I know, my strengths lie in reading and writing. And I guess I want to find a job that lies within my strengths,” He said.
She said she envisions her future self as an attorney. She attributed that vision to an internship at Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian and Vogl P.C.
“I feel like I’m learning a lot and I’m really lucky to be able to get that internship through my school and prepare a little bit,” she said.
Specifically, the internship has allowed her to learn about different areas of law.
“I just get to kind of learn directly from the people who are doing what I would like to do,” she said.
As He prepares for college and finishes up her senior year, she reflects on lessons learned over her high school years.
“I would tell my younger self don’t give up. It all works out. And, you know, keep learning as much as you can from your teachers,” she said.
Specifically, He said she would advise other students to take the Pre-SAT test. In addition to preparing students for the college standardize entry test, the Pre-Sat also allowed her to enter into the National Merit Scholarship.