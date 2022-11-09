Scottsbluff students earn medals at Greater Nebraska DECA Conference

The Greater Nebraska DECA Conference was held at the Harms Center at Western Nebraska Community College on Monday, Nov. 7.

The competition included over 120 students from Scottsbluff, Sidney, and Gering, along with students from Laramie, Wyoming. Over 25 local business and community leaders served as judges for the conference.

The contest involved taking a written test and participating in a judged role play. The scores of the two were added together to determine the top three individuals in each of 14 marketing areas.

Scottsbluff High School had 24 students finish in the top three of their events:

1st Place – Apparel & Accessories Marketing – Jessica Davis

3rd Place – Apparel & Accessories Marketing – Leona Brezenski

1st Place – Automotive Services Marketing – Riley McCracken

1st Place – Accounting Applications – Destina Cervantes

2nd Place – Accounting Applications – Barrett Frank

3rd Place – Accounting Applications – Anna Kelley

3rd Place – Business Finance – Adalene Didier

2nd Place – Business Services Marketing – Nevaeh Reiber

3rd Place – Business Services Marketing – Tallon McDonald

1st Place – Entrepreneurship – Ian Daugherty

2nd Place – Entrepreneurship – Joel Painter

3rd Place (Tie) – Entrepreneurship – Ava Reed & Fabricio Torres

2nd Place – Food Marketing – Nielli Heinold

1st Place – Hotel & Lodging Management – Maxwell Howell

2nd Place – Hotel & Lodging Management – Hannah Shaddick

3rd Place – Hotel & Lodging Management – Fabiola Hernandez

3rd Place – Quick Serve Restaurant Management – Joseph Loomis Molina

1st Place – Restaurant & Food Service – Alyssa Mendoza

3rd Place – Restaurant & Food Service – Priscila Martinez

1st Place – Retail Merchandising – Addison Wilson

2nd Place – Retail Merchandising – Abby Roberts

2nd Place – Sports Merchandising – Josiah Mobley

3rd Place – Sports Merchandising – Jackson Allen