Scottsbluff students earn medals at Greater Nebraska DECA Conference

The Greater Nebraska DECA Conference was held at the Harms Center at Western Nebraska Community College on Monday, Nov. 7.
The competition included over 120 students from Scottsbluff, Sidney, and Gering, along with students from Laramie, Wyoming. Over 25 local business and community leaders served as judges for the conference.
The contest involved taking a written test and participating in a judged role play. The scores of the two were added together to determine the top three individuals in each of 14 marketing areas.
Scottsbluff High School had 24 students finish in the top three of their events:
1st Place – Apparel & Accessories Marketing – Jessica Davis
3rd Place – Apparel & Accessories Marketing – Leona Brezenski
1st Place – Automotive Services Marketing – Riley McCracken
1st Place – Accounting Applications – Destina Cervantes
2nd Place – Accounting Applications – Barrett Frank
3rd Place – Accounting Applications – Anna Kelley
3rd Place – Business Finance – Adalene Didier
2nd Place – Business Services Marketing – Nevaeh Reiber
3rd Place – Business Services Marketing – Tallon McDonald
1st Place – Entrepreneurship – Ian Daugherty
2nd Place – Entrepreneurship – Joel Painter
3rd Place (Tie) – Entrepreneurship – Ava Reed & Fabricio Torres
2nd Place – Food Marketing – Nielli Heinold
1st Place – Hotel & Lodging Management – Maxwell Howell
2nd Place – Hotel & Lodging Management – Hannah Shaddick
3rd Place – Hotel & Lodging Management – Fabiola Hernandez
3rd Place – Quick Serve Restaurant Management – Joseph Loomis Molina
1st Place – Restaurant & Food Service – Alyssa Mendoza
3rd Place – Restaurant & Food Service – Priscila Martinez
1st Place – Retail Merchandising – Addison Wilson
2nd Place – Retail Merchandising – Abby Roberts
2nd Place – Sports Merchandising – Josiah Mobley
3rd Place – Sports Merchandising – Jackson Allen