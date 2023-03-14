Students at Scottsbluff High School were given vivid examples pertaining to the importance of digital citizenship at a special presentation on Tuesday.

The school welcomed Karen Haase of KSB School Law to speak on the topic. Haase is a lawyer and former teacher who specializes in school law and speaks extensively on the subject at schools across the state of Nebraska.

Haase’s presentation at SHS focused heavily on the legal consequences that can result from students’ online behaviors, including instances of bullying, terroristic threats and sharing sexual images. She also provided insight on the laws regarding each of these topics and how actions that may seem innocent or minor can negatively impact the course of a student’s life.

“I spend a ton of my time dealing with kids who are in trouble at school, or at home, or with law enforcement because of something stupid they did on a phone, iPad, or gaming system,” Haase said. “My goal is to make it so nobody from Scottsbluff ever has to call someone like me about something stupid you’ve done.”

Many of Haase’s examples were rooted in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Mahanoy Area Sch. Dist. v. B.L., which she said is often misinterpreted. The case involved a post made by a cheerleader who was upset about being placed on the school’s junior varsity squad rather than varsity and made an angry post on Snapchat, complete with obscene gestures and derogatory comments about the program and the school.

The cheerleader was kicked off the squad, and the ensuing legal battle saw the girl’s lawyer arguing that her First Amendment rights had been violated while the school argued that she had violated their Cheer Constitution and that they had a responsibility to teach students that such actions bore consequences. But the Supreme Court’s decision in the case had little to do with either argument.

“The U.S. Supreme Court starts out by saying schools definitely can punish kids for statements that they make on social media when they’re away from school,” said Haase. “But schools can only punish students for statements online if those statements create a material and substantial disruption at school.”

According to Haase, the misinterpretation takes place when students and parents ignore the rest of the verdict, which states that schools do not need to prove that a material and substantial disruption took place in instances of bullying, harassment, or creation of a threatening environment, none of which are protected by the First Amendment. The same principle also applies to criminal activities that are documented online, such as underage drinking.

Another focus during the presentation was how the law handles possession and distribution of sexual imagery involving anyone below the age of 19. In the state of Nebraska, even having such an image on one’s phone is considered a felony, which Haase said is more dangerous than it seems.

“You get the Snapchat notification, and you open the app,” she explained. “Even if you don’t know what is in the image, the minute your thumb hits that red box and the nude of a minor shows up, you’re in the active commission of a felony. You don’t have to have screenshotted it, you don’t have to have asked for it. You are in possession of child pornography.”

A recurring theme in Haase’s examples was the mounting frustration shared by law enforcement, lawyers and judges for reckless online behavior by juveniles, who are increasingly less forgiving in such cases.

“Kids kind of understand that they’re being stupid when they make these threats, and kids kind of understand that they could get in some trouble,” said Haase. “I don’t think kids understand just how sick of this lawyers, judges and cops are. … What most kids think would be an overreaction by adults is significant, and the consequences are way harsher than you realize.”

Haase was also invited to speak at Bluffs Middle School later in the day, where she covered much of the same ground in the hopes that Scottsbluff students truly grasp the gravity of every word and act they commit, even in online spaces.