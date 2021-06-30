Scottsbluff teacher wins educator of the year award

Throughout her 22 years of work as a registered nurse, Jen Harre has enjoyed mentoring new graduates in the medical field, and now she teaches students in the health science career academy at Scottsbluff High School. Her passion for inspiring the caregivers of tomorrow earned her recognition as a 2021 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year.

Educators working in career and technical education schools were nominated and recognized during the 2021 Nebraska Excellence in Career Education Awards virtual conference, hosted by the Nebraska Department of Education in early June. Harre was one of several educators recognized across the state.

“It’s a huge honor that someone took time and felt I was worthy of such an honor,” she said. “I enjoy so much of what I do. Teaching health sciences to high school students is a really cool opportunity to be a part of.”

After she graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1994, Harre attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she completed her two-years of nursing prerequisite courses. She then attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center college of nursing where she earned her bachelor of science in nursing, graduating in 1998.