Scottsbluff teacher wins educator of the year award

Throughout her 22 years of work as a registered nurse, Jen Harre has enjoyed mentoring new graduates in the medical field, and now she teaches students in the health science career academy at Scottsbluff High School. Her passion for inspiring the caregivers of tomorrow earned her recognition as a 2021 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year.
Educators working in career and technical education schools were nominated and recognized during the 2021 Nebraska Excellence in Career Education Awards virtual conference, hosted by the Nebraska Department of Education in early June. Harre was one of several educators recognized across the state.
“It’s a huge honor that someone took time and felt I was worthy of such an honor,” she said. “I enjoy so much of what I do. Teaching health sciences to high school students is a really cool opportunity to be a part of.”
After she graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1994, Harre attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she completed her two-years of nursing prerequisite courses. She then attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center college of nursing where she earned her bachelor of science in nursing, graduating in 1998.
Prior to teaching, Harre worked at Saint Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in medical, oncology and stroke care in Lincoln. After her family moved to Scottsbluff, she worked as a school nurse in both the Scottsbluff and Gering school districts. For the past five years, she has taught several health science classes, including Project Lead the Way Medical Interventions, principles of biomedical sciences and introduction to health sciences. She is also an adjunct instructor for Western Nebraska Community College where she teaches dual credit courses in medical terminology, basic nursing assistant and medication aide.
“I’m a firm believer in you teach the young and they’re going to be the ones who take care of me, my family and friends someday,” she said. “I learned from my mentors to teach the youth because then that keeps our profession strong.”
Prior to the pandemic, Harre said several of her students, who were juniors at the time, learned about outbreaks and vaccinations, which they were able to live through their senior year.
“It was very cool because they played a part in helping with our community’s immunity by helping at the COVID vaccination clinic,” she said.
Harre also serves as the co-advisor for the Scottsbluff High School HOSA Future Health Professionals chapter, which had 81 members last year. While the pandemic affected school activities, Harre said it gave her students hands-on experience supporting medical professionals in the community.
“Even through the pandemic, we hosted an aid station at the Monument Marathon, we helped at flu vaccination clinics, we worked with Team Ashtyn during Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and volunteering at the local COVID-19 vaccination clinics as scribes for nurses,” she said. “We hope they learn about service to their community and give back to their community. We hope that we can spark their interest in the health profession and give them hands on experiences with health professions through different activities.”
Reflecting on her career, Harre credits her success to her mentors and the support she receives from her colleagues and school leadership.
“I felt like I’ve been very fortunate throughout my entire career starting from when I started as a brand new nurse,” she said. “They have all definitely helped me become the nurse and educator I am today.”
Becoming an educator has been a rewarding career path for Harre as she gets to share her passion for the medical field to inspire students’ passions within the career academy.
“I have enjoyed my career in nursing and in teaching,” she said.