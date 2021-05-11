Scottsbluff's Aimee Wheeler values relationships as school nurse

The role of a school nurse can be complex, from handling little emergencies to 911 calls and everything in between. Through fostering relationships with students, school nurses are able to educate youth about health conditions and provide vital care across the district.
For Scottsbluff Public Schools' Aimee Wheeler, her interest in school nursing allows her to educate students about medical conditions with the hope they are able to care for themselves as they grow up.
“I have always had an interest in school nursing,” she said. “I like to work with the students to help them be successful, even though they may have health conditions.”
Wheeler graduated from Bridgeport High School in 2002 and earned her bachelor degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2009. She then entered the workforce as a neonatal intensive care unit nurse at Regional West Medical Center.
“In the NICU, any baby who had health conditions, we took care of them and cuddled them and provided them with medical care until they were able to go home,” Wheeler said.
After one year, she transitioned to work in the intensive care unit for one year and then in the pediatric clinic for five years. After gaining experience in how to care for youth with diabetes and asthma, she decided to become a school nurse. The transition also coincided with her children entering kindergarten.
When she transitioned to serve as a school nurse, Wheeler said it was heartwarming to see some of the babies she had cared for in the NICU in school and living healthy lives.
Wheeler said she enjoys “working with the students to help them stay healthy, so they can be in class learning and be successful in school.”
During her interactions, she enjoys fostering relationships with students that extend beyond the nurse’s office.
“It’s really neat to develop that relationship with them and then see them throughout the school and then when I see them in public, they come up and give me a hug,” she said. “That’s always neat.”
She has worked as a school nurse for five years and has engaged with students across the district. She has worked at Bluffs Middle School, Longfellow and Westmoor elementary schools and ReConnect. This school year, Wheeler works with students at Scottsbluff High School, Longfellow and ReConnect.
To ensure all students receive the care they need, Wheeler works as a team alongside two fellow registered nurses — Lynne Adams, who is the school health services coordinator, and Sallie Lucke. Health office assistants also support the nurses in caring for students.
“Our health office assistants work with us and they are our angels,” she said. “They’re at the school we’re not at. Every school is covered.”
The assistants can help students calculate their medicine doses and provide first aid during emergencies.
“Without the teamwork in school nursing, it wouldn’t be what it is at Scottsbluff schools,” she said. “We’re very lucky to have our administration and school board support. We also work well as a team to make sure every school is covered.”
While the school nurses continue to provide care for students, the pandemic has posed challenges when screening students’ symptoms.
“We have to be very critical in our assessment skills and if a student has a new cough, we follow Panhandle Public Health’s recommendations for what to do for the next step,” she said.
In collaboration with PPHD, the nurses also guide parents on how long students have to quarantine to keep all students safe.
Through her interactions with students, Wheeler hopes students are educated about their medical conditions to best care for themselves in the future. She also seeks to provide the best service to each student.
“I hope the parents know they can contact any of the health team about anything at any time,” she said. “We’re there to help students succeed and provide them with the best care possible. We treat every student who comes into our office like we would want our own kids to be treated.”