See ‘The Furies’ this weekend

The theater department at Western Nebraska Community College will be performing its production of “The Furies” by Aeschylus this weekend. The show follows a man who kills his mother and is tormented by creatures called the Furies while the gods of ancient Greece try to protect him.

Performances will be this weekend, Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 for students, seniors and military, $10 for general seating, and $3 per person for groups of 10 or more.

The theatre department will also be hosting a food drive during their performances for the Cougar Cupboard, the food pantry on the WNCC campus. The department asks attendees to consider bringing non-perishable food items to support WNCC students.

