Self-paced math program proving successful in Sidney

Hicks said the students are taught that not everyone learns at the same pace, but processing speed doesn’t necessarily equate to intelligence. The program allows that flexibility for students.

At the same time, it creates additional challenges for the teachers, who may have a student in class at a Level 7.2 while others are at, say, 11.5.

“We have kids in chapter seven,” Hicks said. “Our goal is to get through chapter 10 by the end of the year, and I have kids in a bonus situation in chapter 14. It’s just amazing.”

Hicks and Meier have set up a group of collaborative learners and a help center in the room so students who may be struggling with a concept can ask classmates for help understanding.

“We’ve talked about how to guide without giving answers,” Hicks said. “We’ve talked about supportive behaviors like patience, positivity, empathy, and it’s just been an amazing thing to watch how kids are able to learn skills to help them with their jobs, help them with life, and, of course, the math skills.”

Having students in so many different places on the learning path presents a different set of challenges for the teachers.