Senior students across the Panhandle take their final steps of high school

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scottsbluff senior guidance counselor Cherokee Rotherham said she has been proud of the senior students for working through all the challenges this COVID year had brought.

“I’m just really proud of these kids for sticking through it,” she said. “This was a tough year, a really tough year, and kudos for them for sticking through it and finishing.”

This year was Rotherham’s first year at Scottsbluff Public Schools, so she said it was a bit of a challenge for her, too. She said she was grateful for all the understanding students and parents throughout the year.

“This has been my first year getting to know over 200 seniors with masks on and making sure that they are set for graduation. Just that alone is hard, and then you add COVID-19 on top of it with a lot of our kids that were e-learners that weren’t here that were doing online — it’s hard to keep track of them,” she said. “But overall, I have been so appreciative of these kids and their parents being so gracious and kind, because I was new. … If there was a group of kids to start with, they were a great group of kids.”

Hemingford guidance counselor Dawn Pinnt, who also will be completing her first year at Hemingford High School, said she was proud of her students and feels like they are ready for the next step in their lives.

“This group of seniors, I’m sad to see them go. I wish I would have gotten to know them a lot longer. They’re all just very kind and very responsible, and they’re going to do great things,” she said. “I just hope that they’re all very proud of themselves for making it through.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.