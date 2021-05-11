Senior students across the Panhandle take their final steps of high school

Seniors at Gering High School whooped and hollered as they ran from the building on their final day of school, taking their last steps on campus as a Gering High School student.
Tuesday, May 11, was the last day for many area seniors, including those at Scottsbluff and Sidney. Other Panhandle seniors had their last day on Friday, May 7, including those at Hemingford and Mitchell.
Whatever day they ended on, many seniors across the Panhandle will be flipping their tassel from one side of their grad cap to the other this weekend, not only signaling the end of their 13 years of schooling, but the end to one of the craziest and most unique school years in recent history.
Bayard High School counselor Linde Rafferty said the past few weeks getting the seniors ready for graduation was a little hectic, after a year off from the normal procedures.
“We’re all kind of out of the habit, because we didn’t get to do any of this last year. So we’re kind of, ‘Oh, yeah, we need to do that. Oh, yeah, we need to do that too.’ Just kind of getting back into the swing of things,” she said. “We’ve done the best that we can to prepare them. I think some of them are not quite sure what the future is going to hold, which is OK. Some of them are very determined, and I have no doubt that they will be successful in what they do.”
Scottsbluff senior guidance counselor Cherokee Rotherham said she has been proud of the senior students for working through all the challenges this COVID year had brought.
“I’m just really proud of these kids for sticking through it,” she said. “This was a tough year, a really tough year, and kudos for them for sticking through it and finishing.”
This year was Rotherham’s first year at Scottsbluff Public Schools, so she said it was a bit of a challenge for her, too. She said she was grateful for all the understanding students and parents throughout the year.
“This has been my first year getting to know over 200 seniors with masks on and making sure that they are set for graduation. Just that alone is hard, and then you add COVID-19 on top of it with a lot of our kids that were e-learners that weren’t here that were doing online — it’s hard to keep track of them,” she said. “But overall, I have been so appreciative of these kids and their parents being so gracious and kind, because I was new. … If there was a group of kids to start with, they were a great group of kids.”
Hemingford guidance counselor Dawn Pinnt, who also will be completing her first year at Hemingford High School, said she was proud of her students and feels like they are ready for the next step in their lives.
“This group of seniors, I’m sad to see them go. I wish I would have gotten to know them a lot longer. They’re all just very kind and very responsible, and they’re going to do great things,” she said. “I just hope that they’re all very proud of themselves for making it through.”