SHS adds new Career Academy course offerings

“As we all know, agriculture is just a very large industry, and we have to look at innovative ways in which we can provide educational opportunities for our students,” Alan Held, an Ag, Food and Natural Resources instructor, said. “It’s going to be very useful and beneficial for our juniors and seniors to be able to enroll in some of these upper level classes that may allow them to maybe take their pathway a step further. Or maybe it’s a void, in our particular curriculum that we’re not able to offer based upon numbers.”

Students will earn college credit through the University of Nebraska that will transfer to other colleges.

The classes offered through the partnership are Water in Society, Biotechnology: Food, Health and Improvement, Invasive Plant Species: Impacts on Ecosystems, Plant Science, Fundamentals of Animal Biology and Industry, Animal Products, Companion Animal and Equine Behavior, the Science of Food and Insect Biology.

In partnership with WNCC, the school was able to add courses on heavy machinery and electrical technology.