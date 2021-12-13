SHS adds new Career Academy course offerings

Scottsbluff High School continues to add new offerings to its already robust Career Academy.
On Monday, SHS administrators unveiled new offerings in the Health Sciences and Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources academies.
One of the new offerings is a Sports Medicine course.
Scottsbluff High School is adding a Sports Medicine course to its Health Sciences Academy where students will be able to get some hands-on training, Scottsbluff High School Assistant Principal Kelly Johnson said.
School administrators are hoping the sports medicine course will draw in more male students.
“We came up with this idea because there are lots of people in the health science career, but there’s kind of an imbalance between the number of males and the number of females,” Johnson said. “So, there was a thought that this could really get some boys interested in jumping into the class.”
Johnson said students have already showed some interest in the course.
“A lot of the kids, especially the athletic kids are very interested in the subject,” she said.
The course will consist of basic information they will be able to help treat some sports injures like twisted ankles. Concussion protocol will also be taught.
“What do you do for a concussion? What does that look like? How do you know (if the athlete has a concussion),” Johnson said.
The course will also open up internship opportunities with sports medicine professionals in the area.
Jen Harre, a Health Sciences Career Academy instructor at SHS, said the program was years in the making.
“For several years, I’ve talked about with James Buck and (Dave Hoxworth). It’s always been a thought. The course will be offered on campus to high school seniors,” Harre said.
Several classes were added to the Ag, Food and Natural Resources Academy.
“There’s 10 courses that are going to be offered for our students. We have 10 scholarships, and classes will start in the spring. This will increase the number of dual credit courses that our agricultural resources group has and increases the amount of research they can be exposed to, or work through the extension office out here with those classes,” Johnson said.
The courses are offered in partnership with The UNL College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources and is open to students in 11th and 12th grades. Select online courses from the NebraskaNOW program will be offered.
“As we all know, agriculture is just a very large industry, and we have to look at innovative ways in which we can provide educational opportunities for our students,” Alan Held, an Ag, Food and Natural Resources instructor, said. “It’s going to be very useful and beneficial for our juniors and seniors to be able to enroll in some of these upper level classes that may allow them to maybe take their pathway a step further. Or maybe it’s a void, in our particular curriculum that we’re not able to offer based upon numbers.”
Students will earn college credit through the University of Nebraska that will transfer to other colleges.
The classes offered through the partnership are Water in Society, Biotechnology: Food, Health and Improvement, Invasive Plant Species: Impacts on Ecosystems, Plant Science, Fundamentals of Animal Biology and Industry, Animal Products, Companion Animal and Equine Behavior, the Science of Food and Insect Biology.
In partnership with WNCC, the school was able to add courses on heavy machinery and electrical technology.
“We found that there’s community needs that we as an education, particularly high school level, need to fill because there are a lot of jobs (to fill in those areas),” internship coordinator and business educator Derek Deaver said. “We had a machine operations class that started this fall. It went very, very well. They’re going to continue with another six kids this spring.”
The Electrical Operations will help fill a need in the area.
“People in the electrical industry came to us and said, ‘We can’t find electricians. They’re good jobs and we’re struggling,” Deaver said. “These are non-credit classes to get (students) experience. They then go into the industry and get certified through apprenticeships and journeymen. We’re finding out there’s a lot of really good jobs out there that don’t require a four year education.”