SHS Class of 2021 look past COVID-19 and to the future

“A year for the history books, as everyone has said, but no one wants to talk about that,” James Bruner, who graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors, said during his graduation address to his fellow Scottsbluff High School classmates. “COVID-19 … It was tough on us, but that won’t be my focus today.”

For Bruner and Halle Shaddick, who also graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors and spoke, COVID-19 was something that was not going to be discussed at their graduation. Instead, they focused on what graduation usually is for seniors: a time to reminisce about the good ol’ days and a time to look forward to what’s ahead.

Shaddick used her time to describe the Bearcat legacy within her family, and what the Bearcat tradition means for the entire community — from alumni to elementary Bearcat hopefuls.

“Longfellow fourth grader Jaden Dicks said, ‘The SHS Bearcats are courageous and inspiring, and I can’t wait to be one of them one day,’” Shaddick quoted. “If this ... expedition has taught us anything, I hope it’s that we’re part of a tradition that exhibits success, and our potential is limitless.”

Bruner said this chapter in their lives is closing, but is the start of a new one.

