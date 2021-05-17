SHS Class of 2021 look past COVID-19 and to the future

“A year for the history books, as everyone has said, but no one wants to talk about that,” James Bruner, who graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors, said during his graduation address to his fellow Scottsbluff High School classmates. “COVID-19 … It was tough on us, but that won’t be my focus today.”
For Bruner and Halle Shaddick, who also graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors and spoke, COVID-19 was something that was not going to be discussed at their graduation. Instead, they focused on what graduation usually is for seniors: a time to reminisce about the good ol’ days and a time to look forward to what’s ahead.
Shaddick used her time to describe the Bearcat legacy within her family, and what the Bearcat tradition means for the entire community — from alumni to elementary Bearcat hopefuls.
“Longfellow fourth grader Jaden Dicks said, ‘The SHS Bearcats are courageous and inspiring, and I can’t wait to be one of them one day,’” Shaddick quoted. “If this ... expedition has taught us anything, I hope it’s that we’re part of a tradition that exhibits success, and our potential is limitless.”
Bruner said this chapter in their lives is closing, but is the start of a new one.
“Congratulations on passing high school, but now we’re starting our life,” he said. “The students sitting here today haven’t even scratched the surface of their potential success, and I’m looking at all you guys. … What you did in high school will not decide your future. It won’t. Reminiscing on high school can be fun, exciting or dreadful, but after today, my advice is to focus on the future, rather than dwelling on the past.”
While many of the administrators praised the class of 2021 for all it endured and fought through this past year due to the pandemic, Shaddick and Brunner decided they wouldn’t go out with COVID-19 defining their senior year. Their words stuck with their classmates as they all look toward their futures.
“It feels fantastic to finally be graduated and be able to continue on going to the next step,” Nick Maag said.
Hailey Moore said, “I feel pretty good. It’s exciting, it’s a new chapter in my life.”
“Like James Bruner said, don’t look back, but look forward. It’s nice to reminisce, but you kind of get lost if you always look back on the past,” Aidan Amelio said. “(Still) I was enthusiastic to shake hands with Mr. Shaddick and take that photo. So I just say, seize every opportunity, and I was thrilled to do that. I really was. So, I’ll remember that. I’ll remember that feeling for a long time.”