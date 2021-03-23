SHS Educators Rising earn state honors

Cassandra Rodriguez received fourth place in public speaking. Tori Bogus got second place in Teacher Created lesson materials. Jason Escamilla and Caden Keller got fourth in the same category.

Schmall said the competition required her students to create presentations, PDFs and other digital documents. Educators Rising submitted their documents to judges in a competition that’s normally held in person.

“They placed in the top ten, so they all qualified to go to nationals. Unfortunately, nationals are also going to be virtual,” Schmall said.

Schmall said the virtual arena creates a double-edged sword. On one hand, Schmall said her students long for the thrill of competing in-person and meeting other students with similar interests. On the other hand, Schmall said the in-person competitions price out some students who can’t afford to travel.

“They’re all over the U.S.,” Schmall said, referring to the location of nationals. ”Plane tickets, and hotel rooms, and food and things like that, we usually end up with some students that can’t go just because they can’t afford it.”