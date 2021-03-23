SHS Educators Rising earn state honors

The Scottsbluff High School Educators Rising organizations earned state recognition last week, taking several top positions in multiple categories.
The competition pit statewide student organizations against each other in competitions revolving around education. Educators Rising is a statewide student organization preparing high school students for a career in education.
Anne Schmall, Family and Consumer Science teacher at Scottsbluff High School, said the competition categories ranged from public speaking to writing and illustrating a book.
“Anything from developing a plan for a bulletin board and finding standards that you would be teaching with the bulletin board, to writing lesson plans and going into a classroom and teaching the lesson plan,” Schmall said, referring to other competition categories.
In all, 15 students received honors. Keeley Hartman, Julia Cisneros and Krisstana Perez tied for first place in Literature for K-3. Sadie Cole and Aaliyah Sterkle got third place Literature for Preschool. Paige Fisher received third place in the Educators Rising Moment.
In the Interactive Bulletin Board category, Julia Cisneros received third place, Sadie Cole received second place, and Ethan Goin and Peyton Kriewald took first. Delaney Haun earned second place in Lesson Planning and Execution for Humanities. Krisstana Perez received fourth place in Lesson Planning and execution STEM. Vanessa Harpold received sixth in the same category.
Cassandra Rodriguez received fourth place in public speaking. Tori Bogus got second place in Teacher Created lesson materials. Jason Escamilla and Caden Keller got fourth in the same category.
Schmall said the competition required her students to create presentations, PDFs and other digital documents. Educators Rising submitted their documents to judges in a competition that’s normally held in person.
“They placed in the top ten, so they all qualified to go to nationals. Unfortunately, nationals are also going to be virtual,” Schmall said.
Schmall said the virtual arena creates a double-edged sword. On one hand, Schmall said her students long for the thrill of competing in-person and meeting other students with similar interests. On the other hand, Schmall said the in-person competitions price out some students who can’t afford to travel.
“They’re all over the U.S.,” Schmall said, referring to the location of nationals. ”Plane tickets, and hotel rooms, and food and things like that, we usually end up with some students that can’t go just because they can’t afford it.”
Schmall said the Educators Rising organization found a way to create a travel experience without the travel part. She said the kids will stay in a hotel and go out for dinner together before the competition.