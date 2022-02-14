SHS Esports gets new equipment, internet in time for season

Roughly 30 groggy-eyed high school students walked into the Scottsbluff High School library at 7:30 a.m. Monday for what they thought would be just another early morning Esports meeting. They weren’t expecting what they saw in the back of the room.

Six new computer-gaming setups — complete with new towers, monitors, keyboards and weighted mice — were installed over the weekend by the SHS IT department. What’s more, the Esports team received a dedicated internet line exclusively for the team’s use, which was donated by ALLO Communications.

The students quickly woke up to the news, swarming the new computers to check out all their new features. There was definitely excitement as the new equipment would improve the overall gaming experience.

“The independent line (will) help us compete with no-to-little lag on many of our games,” team sponsor Chris Brening said.

While the Esports club is still relatively new, having only started last year, the students involved have been taking the bull by the horns to really build up the program.

“Having it at a small school like this is really, really cool,” senior Breckden Holten, who is captain of the Super Smash Bros. team, said.