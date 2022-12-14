SHS invites local employers to attend Student Job Fair

Scottsbluff High School is searching for area employers to participate in a job fair for students in January.

Rather than focusing on career goals or college opportunities, the Student Job Fair taking place at SHS on Jan. 17 will be dedicated to helping students find part time employment during the remainder of the school year and full-time jobs to work over the summer.

“This is the first time since I’ve been in administration that we’ve done something like this,” said SHS principal Justin Shaddick. “We’ve had college fairs and career fairs, but never an entry level job fair, so I’m really excited to see what opportunities this provides not only for our students, but for local businesses.”

The idea to hold this different type of event came from Shaddick’s experience as the father of a job-seeking student.

“This kind of came to fruition last year when I had two teenage students of my own. One was looking for a job, and she didn’t know how to go about it, and I was thinking about how many high school students were in the same boat,” said Shaddick.

That insight was combined with the occasional inquiry from local employers about high school students that are looking for jobs and resulted in the job fair concept.

“This is a great opportunity for our students and our local employers to be able to meet, and for those employers to help our students learn the process,” said Shaddick. “A lot of them are first time applicants, so they don’t quite understand how to apply, where to look, or have interview skills.”

Because the event is focused on jobs that students can hold while still attending school, businesses with entry level positions are the best fit to attend. However, Shaddick encourages businesses of all varieties to come out and see what the SHS students have to offer.

“Keep in mind that they are high school students and a lot of them have not had jobs before,” said Shaddick. “They’ll need training and are best fit for entry level positions.”

Shaddick sees the event as mutually beneficial for students and employers as it will give students a better idea of what jobs are available while also offering employers a chance to see how many potential employees can be found in the school that may already have some basic knowledge and skills.

“Small construction companies ask if we have students who have learned a little bit about the building process or welding, and we do, but we don’t know all the needs of the community, and the community doesn’t necessarily know about all the labor that’s available within the school,” said Shaddick.

Shaddick said that gaining some on-the-job experience while still in high school can be very beneficial for students.

“It’s education that doesn’t take place within our walls,” said Shaddick. “It’s learning soft skills, how to task manage, how to manage your time. Those are things that students need to learn at a young age, and it also puts some money in their pockets.”

Local employers who are interested in attending the Student Job Fair can contact Natalie Ferguson at Scottsbluff High School by calling 308-635-6230 or emailing nferguson@sbps.net. The event will take place on Jan. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Shaddick expects around 400 students to be in attendance that night.

“I’ve seen a lot of businesses say that they’re short on employees, and this might be a unique opportunity to connect,” he said. “I feel like there’s a lot of synergy here.”