SHS musical students to perform showtunes

Eichner said the format of the show earned a lot of buy-in from her fellow students.

“We picked the group pieces, but the kids chose their own solos. They chose the musicals, so you have so much variety and you have the kids opinions in it. It really is our own,” she said.

Mentgen said he also noticed the increased buy-in from the other students.

“It’s really cool to see somebody who normally if you put them in a choir environment or somewhere where adults are in charge they’ll put forth effort. Then, you put them in an environment like this where they have power and control over what they can do. It’s really amazing to see them step up,” he said.

After having to cancel last year’s show, Eichner said it is exciting to be able to put on the show this year.

“It feels really good. It’s kind of almost scary because it’s one of those, ‘Is this too good to be true kind of a thing?’ I mean, it feels really good, especially because we’re so close and it’s very real,” she said.

Mentgen said he feels the same way as Eichner.