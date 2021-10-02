SHS musical students to perform showtunes

Scottsbluff High School students John Mentgen and Elli Eichner will see their hard work pay off when the curtains go up for the Showtunes Serenade — Presented by the SHS Music Department on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Mentgen said he and Eichner sat down and came up with the setlist for the songs they wanted to sing as a group.
“A large portion of (the show) is actually solos that the individuals picked that they wanted to sing,” he said. “It’s really student-led down to the individual performers.”
Being a student-led effort, Mentgen said the show will have a different feel from other SHS musical programming.
“The new lighting is going to be something that’s really exciting. In my four years of being here, the only performances I’ve had true lighting like this has been theater productions and musicals,” he said. “I think, with this being student led, it’s going to have a different energy to it, because students have different ideas than Mr. Ronne or other any other music teachers here. It’s going to have a little different vibe to it.”
The Showtunes Serenade, first held in 2019, will have a new feature that Mentgen and Eichner said will make it more exciting — a dream-role medley.
“Nine (students) including myself wanted to come together and take one-minute chunks from each of our dream roles (from a Broadway musical), and combine them into a medley. I arranged the whole thing, so I took the music scores and I tried to write it out into one big piece. ... It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Mentgen said he had to break up the medley to make it more palatable, he said.
“I tried to keep everyone’s chunks to under a minute because if we go any longer that medley would be easily 30 minutes long and you don’t want to sit through that, and it ended up being around 10 to 12 minutes which is a lot for just watching people sing solos continuously, so I ended up breaking it into two parts,” he said.
Mentgen said it took some work to make it all balance out in the end. He had singers give him three songs for options that would showcase the singer’s voice or performance. He then worked to turn it into something cohesive.
For Mentgen, the dream role he chose was Sky Masterson from “Guys and Dolls.”
“My first choice was J Pierrepont Finch, from ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,’ but I couldn’t find anything that really gave it that final note. You know, just a real ending note to it. (Masterson) was my second choice because I really liked the show ‘Guys and Dolls,’ and I felt like it would be a really good fit for our musical,” he said.
Eichner chose a role close to her heart for her dream role.
“I really like ‘The Music Man,’ and I like the character, Mrs. Paroo. Mrs. Paroo is kind of a cool character and I got to see my sister do ‘The Music Man,’ so that was a really fun opportunity,” she said.
Eichner said the format of the show earned a lot of buy-in from her fellow students.
“We picked the group pieces, but the kids chose their own solos. They chose the musicals, so you have so much variety and you have the kids opinions in it. It really is our own,” she said.
Mentgen said he also noticed the increased buy-in from the other students.
“It’s really cool to see somebody who normally if you put them in a choir environment or somewhere where adults are in charge they’ll put forth effort. Then, you put them in an environment like this where they have power and control over what they can do. It’s really amazing to see them step up,” he said.
After having to cancel last year’s show, Eichner said it is exciting to be able to put on the show this year.
“It feels really good. It’s kind of almost scary because it’s one of those, ‘Is this too good to be true kind of a thing?’ I mean, it feels really good, especially because we’re so close and it’s very real,” she said.
Mentgen said he feels the same way as Eichner.
“Each day it gets closer to showcase, I seem to somehow get another pit in my stomach because it is like, ‘Oh my gosh, we are actually going to do this.” ... I’m very thankful that we’ve prepped and we’re ready and Mr Ronne’s allowing us to do this. It’s awesome. I’m super excited. Can’t wait,” he said.
Eichner said being one of the creative minds behind the show has her excited to have people come watch.
“I was nervous at first, but now that it’s getting closer I realized — sometimes like for choir concerts I’ve asked family to come — I’ve never asked as many people to come as I have for this one. I think I’ve realized that maybe I am a little bit excited that I got to make something my own,” she said.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free to the public. There will be a cash dessert bar available during intermission for a small donation.
Face masks are optional and social distancing is encouraged.