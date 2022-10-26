SHS play 'Sillyheart' combines fantasy and modern tragedy

Students at Scottsbluff High School are preparing to debut their latest theatrical production, “Sillyheart.”

“Sillyheart” is a one-act show written by Billy Boone, and the director of the SHS production, Amanda Wilson, described it as a tragic fantasy story.

“Our play is about a young girl who has cancer, so it’s kind of a sad play,” said Wilson. “Her favorite story is called ‘Sillyheart,’ so throughout the story there’s this young girl hearing this story while going through the trial of cancer while her parents read to her.”

Each storyline plays out on one side of the stage, creating a unique combination of modern and fantasy elements.

The cast and crew at SHS got a chance to work with the playwright Billy Boone earlier this year and will get to do so again before their first public performance.

“This summer, Billy joined us at our workshop, and we talked about the play,” Wilson said. “He gave us some insight into what inspired him to write it. We’re actually going to work with him on Saturday again with our full production and expect feedback from him, so we’re excited to do that.”

“Sillyheart” has a cast and crew of 55 students, a full 39 of whom appear on stage. With such a large group in need of costumes and makeup, the team responsible for those elements had their work cut out for them.

“That was definitely a challenge having to clothe that many people and make sure they were stage-ready,” said Mia Arnold, who led the costume and makeup team.

Arnold, who is in her third year of working on one-act productions at SHS, said that although they have a lot of useful costumes in storage at the school, that didn’t necessarily mean that they had everything they needed in the right sizes or styles.

Another challenge for Arnold’s team was learning how to properly apply stage makeup, which differs greatly from makeup one might wear on a normal day.

“I learned a lot this year about makeup and how to do stage makeup in general,” said Arnold. “It’s totally different from regular makeup.”

Another department crucial to the play’s success was sets and props, led by Regan Mader. Because “Sillyheart” features two storylines with very different settings, Mader’s team had to cover a broad range of needed items and backgrounds.

“We had two sets that we had to figure out,” said Mader. “Luckily, we had a lot of help.”

In addition to the set and prop team of Andrea Morales-Reza, Lucas Matonte, and Jaeden Monahan, Mader got assistance from some adults and the SHS woodworking class to build some of the larger set pieces.

One of Mader’s favorite projects was painting what her team called “pterodactyls,” which are backdrop pieces that can spin to quickly and easily change scene locations.

“I liked painting the scenes on the pterodactyls,” said Mader. “The script has some descriptions of the scenes, but the rest is really up to us.”

All of those elements, along with lighting, sound, and acting, are now coming together during dress rehearsals. Wilson said that “Sillyheart” has several performances coming up in the month of November.

“We will have a competition on Nov. 7, here at the high school, and that will involve other schools from the area,” she said. “And then, Nov. 29, we’ll have a dinner theatre that will be hosted here. Some of the theatre classes will be performing and ‘Sillyheart’ will be performing.”

“Sillyheart” will also be performed at a district meet in Grand Island, and a strong showing there will earn the company a place at state competition.