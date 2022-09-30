SHS prepares for 'A Night at the Movies' during Homecoming week

Scottsbluff High School will kick off its weeklong Homecoming celebration on Oct. 3, with festivities continuing throughout the week.

The excitement will begin with a parade on the evening of Monday, Oct. 3. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on the corner of 15th and Broadway and end at Bearcat Stadium.

A Homecoming Super Rally featuring the band, drill team, cheerleaders, recognition of fall activities, crowning of 2022 Homecoming royalty and much more will immediately follow the parade at Bearcat Stadium.

The theme for the week is “A Night at the Movies,” and students will be given the opportunity to take part in film-themed dress-up days.

Monday’s dress-up will be based on “Footloose” and offer the choice of dressing in a "country" or "country club" style.

Opposing styles will return on “Beach Movie” Tuesday with the choice between surfers and bikers. Hats and chains will not be permitted.

Wednesday’s theme, which coincides with Uniform Day observed each week by the students in ROTC, is “Top Gun: Maverick.” Uniforms, camouflage, and red, white and blue clothing are encouraged.

“Kicking and Screaming” day on Thursday will see students dressing up as "barbecue dads and soccer moms."

Friday’s movie theme will be “Friday Night Lights,” featuring either jerseys or class colors. Freshmen will wear gray, sophomores will be in white, with juniors in black and seniors in red.

The community is welcome to cheer on the Bearcats at the Homecoming football game against the Hastings Tigers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

The “Night at the Movies” theme will light up the SHS commons as Homecoming week draws to a close at a student dance on Saturday, Oct. 8.