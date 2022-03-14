SHS senior Kovarick passionate about commitment

Looking to give his all and commit 100% in everything he does, Scottsbluff High School senior Graham Kovarick looks back on his time in school as an opportunity for growth and supporting other students.

“Whenever I commit, I like to have 100% commitment in whatever I do,” he said.

Such commitment extended beyond his studies to Kovarick’s extracurricular endeavors.

“When I go into speech practice I have to give 100% or I know it’s not going to go how I want it to. For FFA I know I have to give 100% of myself because I’m working on a team of officers who are also doing the same thing, just trying to achieve a common goal,” he said.

Kovarick is the president of the Scottsbluff FFA chapter, a state participant in duet acting on the speech team and is a member of National Honor Society.

Aside from his goal of fully committing to everything he does, Kovarick hopes to help along the next groups of kids.

“Freshman year I got a lot of help from seniors or upperclassmen on what not to do in FFA or how to make my speech better, and so I kind of adopted that and just wanted to do that for the freshmen as I grew.”

When he became an upperclassman, his involvement in clubs challenged him to not only hone his skills and perform well, but also offer advice to the underclassmen.

“Last year I made it a point to help as many freshmen as I could in speech and like this year, I’ve seen a lot of freshmen and we have a lot of interest. So I just want to help those kids get what I got or what I didn’t,” Kovarick said.

In all of his years of high school activities, Kovarick created plenty of memorable moments. As a freshman, he decided to join the speech team unsure if he would enjoy it or not.

“It was a lot of work to prepare and I was kind of stressed out,” he recalled.

However, he took the advice from speech coach Amy Pinney as he prepared his argument, which had three points and sources to back it up. One of the most nerve-wracking moments was when Kovarick was called up on stage and he had to wait for five other people to perform.

“So I followed that and tried to keep it as stress free as possible,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘It would be funny if I was the kid who didn’t get called.’ Then I won and it was really exciting.”

Kovarick also hit a milestone in his high school speech career last year when he learned he was headed to state for duet.

“The entire environment was a mix of sorrow and happiness as people were finding out if they were going to take the next step and a lot of those people were seniors,” Kovarick said. “I felt grateful as a junior to have the opportunity to advance. It was very exciting.”

As his high school graduation date approaches, Kovarick said there are several aspects of being a Bearcat his will miss.

“I’ll miss the team atmosphere from my activities,” he said. “There are some colleges with a speech team or an FFA chapter, but not a lot offer that kind of stuff so I guess just the community. I’ll miss my friends a lot, too, because not a lot of kids are going out of state this year, so I won’t have anybody I know.”

After high school, Kovarick plans to attend either Iowa State University or Kansas State University and earn a degree in animal science with a minor in equine management. Then he wants to earn his doctorate of veterinary medicine so he can start his practice.

“I want to be a large animal vet and focus on livestock production and equine management,” Kovarick said. “I really like horses. I didn’t grow up around them but they fascinate me and how intricate their anatomy is, and I really want to help them because not a lot of people are willing to go through the training to get certified to do that.”

Outside of school, he likes to hunt, shoot trap competitively, and read.

Regardless of what Kovarick’s future may bring, he will continue to give it his all.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

