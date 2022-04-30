SHS senior Sawyer Riddick applies music knowledge during Mitchell Berean internship

As Sawyer Riddick prepared to attend Bluffs Middle School, he wanted to stay involved in music as he watched his older brother, Spencer, find a passion for the arts. Now in his senior year at Scottsbluff High School, Riddick is involved in multiple music and performing arts classes and productions as well as an internship with Mitchell Berean Church.

“My brother was always in the music programs and I looked up to him a lot, so it meant a lot to me that I was also involved in the music programs,” he said.

Having participated in the fifth-grade band, Riddick sought to become more involved in the arts, adding choir to his class schedule in middle school.

Vocal music teacher Perry Brening and band teacher Michael Koch laid Riddick’s music foundation by sharing their passion for music with him. Brad Ronne and Frank Ibero, the high school vocal and band teachers have furthered Riddick’s love for music, he said.

“I’ve had the pleasure to have Mr. Ronne and Mr. Ibero teach me, and in the middle school, Mr. Brening and Mr. Koch,” he said. “I feel like I’ve grown so much as a musician under them and it’s crazy just how amazing they are at what they do. You can tell they love what they do and they’re passionate about it and they bring that passion to the classroom every day.”

That passion extends to Riddick’s classmates, creating a family environment within the music department, he said.

Following his positive experience in music during middle school, Riddick entered high school and joined every group he could.

“So, I joined band, jazz band, choir, show choir,” he said. “I was in the musical and that’s when I really dove into the music program.”

Riddick said performing in several programs and theater can be a challenge for completing his coursework, but he doesn’t mind.

“It does get hard because there are a lot of concerts and during musical season, we have the late night rehearsals,” Riddick said. “But, I’ve always found ways to fit it everywhere I can just because being involved in the music program means so much to me.

“If I have to stay up later or if I have to work on it during class, I can always just find little bits of time, but I have to stay involved in the music program because it means so much to me, even if it is tough sometimes to keep up with my school work.”

Riddick has been involved in the high school musicals every year, but his favorite show was “Newsies” in 2018.

“I think that will always been my favorite because it was my first experience with a high school musical and was the first one I had ever been involved in,” he said.

During the spring semester, Riddick has shared his knowledge and passion for music during an internship at the Mitchell Berean Church, where he works behind the scenes on the sound engineering during services. Ronne introduced Riddick to worship arts pastor Ken Boehr at Mitchell Berean Church.

“We work a lot on sound engineering and music technology,” Riddick said. “When they are performing live, my job is being in the back controlling the sound like the EQ (equalization or balance) and compression of what they’re producing out.”

He completed four weekends of training alongside church staff before they gave him the opportunity to take the reigns at the soundboard. He also met with Boehr every On Wednesday morning throughout the internship. Riddick helped record and edit the “Ask the Pastor” sessions.

“He even ran sounds for some weekend services, which is no small thing here,” Boehr said. “He just rose right up and sat in with some other guys and really consumed that teaching. On top of school and on top of musical, I just don’t know how he did it.”

Boehr said he hopes Riddick will get involved in a local church and uses his gift and skill to benefit them.

“The goal of those behind-the-scenes tech people is to go unnoticed,” Boehr said. “He did a good job of that.”

From the partnership with the school, Boehr said it helped him develop a plan for future internships for area students.

“I really hope that opened the door to begin working with a lot more kids regarding technology, not just sound, but lighting, sound or whatever their interest is in,” he said.

Boehr said bringing Riddick into the church family has been a blessing and he does not want to see him go.

“He’s just such a great kid with a wonderful heart and a teachable spirit,” Boehr said. “His passion is definitely in an area he is gifted and skilled in as well.”

Riddick said he gained valuable skills from his time at Mitchell Berean.

“I learned a lot about every instrument or voice you have to tweak completely differently in order to make it produce the best sound,” Riddick said. “You have to learn the ins and outs of every instrument and how it makes sound, so you can get the best possible sound out of everything.”

He hopes his internship affords future opportunities for students at the church and that youth realize they are capable of more than they may think.

“I would go in a lot on the weekends for my internships and that was really my only free time during musical season back in February and March, but I was doing what I enjoyed,” Riddick said. “Even if it got busy and stressful at points, I always knew I would enjoy what I’m doing.”

His internship will conclude at the end of the school year where he will submit a time sheet of his hours at the church.

As he reflects on his musical journey at Scottsbluff Public Schools, Riddick said he is grateful for the opportunity to discover his passion.

“I feel like I’ve grown so much as a musician and as a person being involved in these programs,” Riddick said.

Following graduation, Riddick will attend the University of Nebraska — Omaha to major in music technology and production.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.