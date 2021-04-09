SHS special olympics release::1

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff Public Schools announced that Scottsbluff High School has been named a Unified Champion Banner School by Special Olympics. Scottsbluff High School students and staff will participate in a banner presentation on Wednesday, April 21 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools (SOUCS) is a program for schools Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement. There are 7,868 schools in 2,821 districts across the country that participate in the SOUCS program. Scottsbluff High School joins 518 other schools nationally who have reached banner status. Banner schools demonstrate commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence developed by a national panel of leaders from Special Olympics and the education community.
“This recognition is an amazing honor to our high school and our district as a whole,” said Wendy Kemling, SBPS executive director of student services. “It is indicative that we truly live our mission statement of ‘every child, every day.’ Our staff has demonstrated a commitment to inclusion, collaboration, engagement, and respect for all of our students. This is well deserving to all of them, and I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work and dedication from our staff and our students.”
The presentation at Bearcat Stadium will include performances from the SHS Band, Choir Cheer and Drill teams, a presentation of the colors from SHS Air Force Junior ROTC, recognition for students and coaches who participated in unified bowling, track, volleyball, and basketball as well as Circle of Friends, a special guest speaker and a banner will be presented to SHS from Special Olympics staff. Students will have the opportunity to “Join the Inclusion Revolution” by signing a pledge of inclusivity. Students who pledge will also receive a gift.