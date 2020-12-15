SHS students earn high marks at Math Day

Students from Scottsbluff High School placed second and third in the annual Math Day this month.

The C1 team — consisting of Dakota Andrews, Ken Pham, John Mentgen — placed second. The C2 team — constant of Cade Horn, Riley Ibero, Wisley Mooc — placed third.

The 31st annual Nebraska Math Day was moved to an online format for 2020 and featured 340 students from 41 Nebraska high schools, according to a news release from the district. This was the first-ever Math Day held online.

“(Math Day) is designed to spark high school students’ interest in math, to encourage them to pursue a career in mathematics or the mathematical sciences, and to recognize outstanding mathematical ability,” the University of Nebraska - Lincoln said in a press release.

For Scottsbluff High School math teacher Shelby Aaberg, the program’s success is equivalent to the school’s success in athletics.

“These kids are doing math — not only at a high level — but they’re doing it amongst the top kids in the entire state of Nebraska. Their hard work needs to be commended,” Aaberg said.