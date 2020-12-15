SHS students earn high marks at Math Day

Students from Scottsbluff High School placed second and third in the annual Math Day this month.
The C1 team — consisting of Dakota Andrews, Ken Pham, John Mentgen — placed second. The C2 team — constant of Cade Horn, Riley Ibero, Wisley Mooc — placed third.
The 31st annual Nebraska Math Day was moved to an online format for 2020 and featured 340 students from 41 Nebraska high schools, according to a news release from the district. This was the first-ever Math Day held online.
“(Math Day) is designed to spark high school students’ interest in math, to encourage them to pursue a career in mathematics or the mathematical sciences, and to recognize outstanding mathematical ability,” the University of Nebraska - Lincoln said in a press release.
For Scottsbluff High School math teacher Shelby Aaberg, the program’s success is equivalent to the school’s success in athletics.
“These kids are doing math — not only at a high level — but they’re doing it amongst the top kids in the entire state of Nebraska. Their hard work needs to be commended,” Aaberg said.
Aaberg started the Math Club in 2006 and has built the program to be among the top competitors in the state over the last 14 years. He said the big breakthrough year was 2008 when then-student Sara Frederick placed second among all girls in the state. That year, Aaberg said the team finished in the top ten rankings for Class A schools.
“Going from 19 to six is a pretty big jump,” Aaberg said.
For the students in the program, their big takeaway from the competition was the camaraderie and support they’ve built up along the way.
“It just gives me a really supportive community. I know that I can go to these people and I can talk to them not only about math but also just anything in life,” student John Mentgen told the Star-Herald. “It’s great to have that supportive environment around me.”
