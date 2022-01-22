SHS to perform 'Big Fish' for spring musical

That’s one of the things Reed is looking forward to with his role as the lead character, Edward Bloom. Bloom is a salesman who loves to tell tall tales of his past to his son, William, who will be played by senior John Mentgen. Reed said the role will help him grow as an actor.

“This character is not a character I’ve really played that often,” he said. “I’m more into big, goofy, (comical) characters, but there’s a lot of serious parts in this show that I have to really work into.”

All the students seem to be looking forward to making it a great show through their talent and expertise. Student director Nathan Schick, who will also be playing Dr. Bennett, said that’s exactly what he plans to do.

“I’m just really excited to do whatever I can to help the musical progress,” he said, “and see what I can do to help it become the best it can be.”

Ronne said all the students are ready to work hard in whatever role they’ll be serving in for the musical.