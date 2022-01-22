SHS to perform 'Big Fish' for spring musical

It’s not a well-known musical, but that didn’t stop Scottsbluff High School students from getting excited for this year’s musical: “Big Fish.”
When director Brad Ronne announced the spring musical, most of the students had no idea what it was.
“My response to the show was ‘What’s that?’ No one has ever heard of this show,” senior Ayden Reed said with a chuckle.
Senior Abigail Webb said, “I had never heard of ‘Big Fish,’ and I am crazy obsessed with musicals, so I was like, ‘What the heck is ‘Big Fish’?’”
However, if Ronne selected, the students knew it must be good. They got to researching it right away. It wasn’t long before they were hooked.
“I did a lot of research on it. I went home watch videos on it, and I definitely fell in love with the musical,” Webb, who will play Jenny Hill, a love interest, said. “…It definitely brings a lot to the table. I’m very excited for it. There’s a lot of mystery, romance. … It is going to be a good musical.”
Senior Keara Sell said, “I started listening to it right away, and I was like, ‘This is actually kind of fun.’ It’s a lot of fun, because I think it has a little bit of everything in it.”
By everything, Sell means there’s laughter, tears, giants, patriotism, love songs, floods and even a witch, which is the character Sell will play.
“I’m excited, because it’s (the witch’s song) definitely the song that stood out to me the most,” she said. “…this is the first part I’ve ever had in a musical, so it’s very exciting but also a little nerve-wracking. … But I’m also looking forward to the people I get to do the scene with. We’re really good friends, and I just think it’s going to be so much fun and just getting to sing the song and have fun with it.”
Ronne said that even though rehearsals just started, the students are already working really hard and showing a lot of enthusiasm for the show.
“They’re intense. They want it to be perfect today,” he said. “And, they’re so excited about it. They worked on it before we started (rehearsals), and so they showed up with just a lot already under their belt, I guess, so they’re very excited.”
Ronne said he chose the musical because it just fit the group of students he has this year.
“It just is so fun and has such positive themes, and it’s just so Scottsbluff,” he said. “…It’s been on my shortlist, and this year, it just really fit. (It) fit the kids, fit the year; (it’s) just a great story. Music’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot of parts, and it’s kind of a tear-jerker story too. So, it really gives them a chance to be good actors, and it’s just great storytelling.”
That’s one of the things Reed is looking forward to with his role as the lead character, Edward Bloom. Bloom is a salesman who loves to tell tall tales of his past to his son, William, who will be played by senior John Mentgen. Reed said the role will help him grow as an actor.
“This character is not a character I’ve really played that often,” he said. “I’m more into big, goofy, (comical) characters, but there’s a lot of serious parts in this show that I have to really work into.”
All the students seem to be looking forward to making it a great show through their talent and expertise. Student director Nathan Schick, who will also be playing Dr. Bennett, said that’s exactly what he plans to do.
“I’m just really excited to do whatever I can to help the musical progress,” he said, “and see what I can do to help it become the best it can be.”
Ronne said all the students are ready to work hard in whatever role they’ll be serving in for the musical.
“They have a lot of creative talent, and they pour a lot into the production,” he said. “Not just this (the actors and singers), but the crews and crew heads. And some of these kids are crew heads as well. They pour so much into that; they just want every facet of it to be really top notch, so they put a lot of professionalism into it. So, they play hard, and they have a lot of creative energy, but they’re really hard working.”
Reed said that while many people might not have heard of the show, it’s definitely worth seeing this spring.
“I encourage people to come see it. It’s not a very familiar show — it’s not ‘Beauty and the Beast’; it’s not ‘Newsies’ — but it’s going to be absolutely fantastic, especially with our cast, so I really encourage people to come see it.”
The show’s three performances will be Thursday to Saturday, April 7-9, all at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 1.