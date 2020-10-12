Sidney band director highlights his 2020-21 high school band

While David Mead has been teaching music at Sidney High School for over 25 years, he has only been the band director for six of those years. Mead’s talent is in vocal directing, but when he was asked to take the band director position, he decided to take the advice from one of his professors in college.

“He said, ‘You know, music is music,’” Mead explained. “I don’t know all of the fundamentals of playing. I don’t know all of the movements. But I do know what a good song should sound like. And so if I can get that out of the choir, I just take the exact same principles that I use in choir and bring it over to band.”

The Sidney High School band is a small one. Mead considers it a “grass roots” band, but he doesn’t let that stop him from entering his band into a couple different festivals and music clinics. In fact, he has five students who plan to audition for All-State Band this year.

One of them, Alyssiah Green, said it was her first time auditioning for All-State, but has auditioned for other similar honor bands in the past. You’ll find her practicing away at the scales on her clarinet while other band students are still just walking into class.