Sidney band director highlights his 2020-21 high school band

While David Mead has been teaching music at Sidney High School for over 25 years, he has only been the band director for six of those years. Mead’s talent is in vocal directing, but when he was asked to take the band director position, he decided to take the advice from one of his professors in college.
“He said, ‘You know, music is music,’” Mead explained. “I don’t know all of the fundamentals of playing. I don’t know all of the movements. But I do know what a good song should sound like. And so if I can get that out of the choir, I just take the exact same principles that I use in choir and bring it over to band.”
The Sidney High School band is a small one. Mead considers it a “grass roots” band, but he doesn’t let that stop him from entering his band into a couple different festivals and music clinics. In fact, he has five students who plan to audition for All-State Band this year.
One of them, Alyssiah Green, said it was her first time auditioning for All-State, but has auditioned for other similar honor bands in the past. You’ll find her practicing away at the scales on her clarinet while other band students are still just walking into class.
Like a lot of band events this year, All-State will look different than usual. Mead said that once the members are selected, each person will record his or her part for each song and a “tech wizard” will mix them all together to create a virtual band.
COVID-19 seems to have made band a bit more difficult this year, but Mead is confident it won’t put a damper on their pep band season, which is his and many of his students’ favorite time of the year.
“We just have a lot of fun. It’s really laid back,” senior flute player and band president Beka Carlson said. “I think our sound is pretty good this year. We have decent balance, and I’m excited to see what happens for the rest of this year.”
“I really enjoy personal contact with the band,” Mead said. “I think that we do our songs well. And that’s important, but I think it’s just building a relationship with your kids and just having fun. That’s the thing that I enjoy.”
For now, they are finishing up their marching band season. Their halftime show includes :Land of a Thousand Dances," "Apache" and "Uptown Funk." Unfortunately, Oktoberfest was canceled this year; otherwise they would have marched in that as well. For Mead, he is just thankful that he conducts the band that he does.
“I have enjoyed the last six years getting my instrument of feet wet,” Mead said, again adding his college professor’s advice, “‘If you can interpret music in a choir, you can interpret music in a band,’ and that advice has become so invaluable.”
