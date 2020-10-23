Sidney schools doing business as usual

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, things are flowing smoothly in the Sidney school system.
Parent-teacher conferences were held this week with a Zoom meeting option for parents as well as the standard in-person sessions.
“I visit two or three schools a week, and when I get to the classrooms, it’s pretty much normal,” Sidney Public Schools superintendent Jay Ehler said. “It truly is. We have the protocols in place to keep kids safe and staff safe and avoid quarantines. A lot of why you’re wearing masks is to avoid quarantines. Really, as far as the teaching and learning going on, it’s pretty normal here in Sidney. We feel really good about it.”
Students in grades 5-12 wear masks any time they can’t distance to 6 feet. Grades 1-4 are in “masks on the move.” If they’re doing a reading group or any activity where they’re close to each other, they wear masks.
“Our number one goal is to keep kids in school,” Ehler said. “People in Sidney want the kids in school. They do not want learn from home if at all possible. So, we’re going to do what we can to keep kids in school.
"What has been really nice is the community of Sidney, and I’m talking mainly about parents in our school community, they may not all agree with masks. Certainly they don’t. ... However, the parents have recognized the importance of keeping kids in school and in school activities.”
With directives changing and new ways of learning and teaching being implemented, the schools are always working to keep up and keep ahead.
“Our school community really understands that,” Ehler said. “They know that the school is doing the best we can. We’re trying to do the right thing, and they’re supporting. That’s really a neat thing about what we’ve gone through this year.
"If anything, I would say that our parent-to-teacher or parent-to-school relationship has improved through this whole thing. In some cases because of disagreeing on certain protocols, you would think that maybe it’s causing division, but really it’s been the opposite here in Sidney.”
Spring sessions where students were not in the classroom helped build relationships between parents and the schools.
“Last year during the learn from home, if there wasn’t a good parent-to-teacher or teacher-to parent-relationship, it wouldn’t have worked,” Ehler said. “It was hard, so you had to have parents on board and luckily, for the most part, we did. Our lost learning, we really feel like was nowhere near what the State Department of Education had feared. The percentage they were giving us as possible lost learning, when we got back to going and the teachers were going, we feel like it was just a long summer. It was like a 5-month summer instead of a 2 ½-month summer.
“Some of the essential learning elements had to be addressed, especially in something like math because it’s sequential. You have to know one concept to move on to the next. But we felt like it was pretty darn good.”
The Oct. 1 count that is used for state aid and classifications for sports showed an enrollment of 1,217. Ehler said enrollment is down about 25-30 students, in part due to home schooling.
Sidney has started an ag and FFA program. A donation helped to get that started. Approximately 40 students are taking the ag classes, and more than 20 are in the new FFA chapter. There are multiple ag-related classes.
“We continue to build our career pathways,” Ehler said. “We’re not career academy, so we’re not doing that. Career academy is a little bit difficult. We’re kind of that in-between size. We’re not a small school district, but we’re not so big that it’s really easy to do. Career academy, there’s just a little more to it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!