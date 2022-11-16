'Silenced on Barbour Street': Gering One Act takes first at conference competition

Gering High School’s One Act Play team recently placed first at conference competition, but they have their sights set far higher as the season goes on.

Gering’s team of 35 cast and crew members was hard at work this week making adjustments and additions to their show, “Silenced on Barbour Street.” The play tells the story of a group of people who perished when a circus tent caught fire and they are now being held in circus-themed purgatory by a menacing Ringmaster.

Nayeli Barraza plays the role of that Ringmaster, and she describes the character’s motivation as wanting the victims of the fire to confront their actions and be honest with themselves.

“My job is kind of to force it out of them so their true colors can show,” said Barraza.

Gering’s One Act Head Coach Denise Jensen said that the play’s plot revolves around the individual stories of the characters before and on the day of the fire and the unraveling of their wrongdoings by the Ringmaster.

“One guy had an affair, another one proposed but left his fiancée behind — scenarios like that,” said Jensen.

Those stories are revealed little by little, as is the story leading up to the fire, culminating in a revelation of the tragic event itself and how each victim deals with the fallout of their death and regrets.

One Act competitions involve performing in front of a panel of judges, who rate the show in addition to providing feedback for continuous improvement. According to Barraza, the team made substantial improvements to the show in a very short time thanks to this feedback.

“In our first competition we got second, and recently we got first. Those were in the same week,” explained Barraza. “We made the changes they told us to make on Monday, and then we won on Saturday.”

By this point, Barraza and Jensen agreed that even the smallest details had become a matter of scrutiny. For example, much of Tuesday night’s rehearsal was spent making adjustments to blocking, lighting, and delivery of particular lines in a single scene.

“It makes it so much more interesting, and it shows how hard we all work and how willing we are to make this show more enjoyable for the public,” said Barraza.

Jensen lauded her team’s ability to experiment and constantly strive for improvement.

“This group has been really good about taking direction. If we ask them to try something, they try it,” said Jensen. “And they know that sometimes they’re going to try it and we’ll decide it wasn’t what we envisioned and change it back. They understand the process of how we improve.”

Jensen said that she and her assistant director, Katie Moser, chose the show because they thought it was a good fit for their team, and that belief has been reinforced by the enthusiasm the team has developed for the play. This has allowed the cast and crew to provide many good ideas of their own during rehearsals.

“These guys have really gotten into their characters. They know what their characters would do, and they’ve had some really good suggestions,” said Jensen. “It isn’t just Moser and I; they’ve brought a lot, too.”

As the Gering team prepares for their next competition, they’ll be taking their most recent feedback — along with their own ideas — and stepping up their game, adding even darker elements and tones to the story to create a truly gripping performance.

District competition will take place on Dec. 3. A good performance in that event could propel Gering forward into state competition on Dec. 9. There will also be an opportunity for the public to enjoy “Silenced on Barbour Street” on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at GHS.