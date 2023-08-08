Staff at Morrill’s Early Learning Center got the opportunity to receive special training from a nationally recognized expert on early child development on Monday, Aug. 7.

Anne Meeker Watson is a music therapist, early interventionist, and founder of the Sing.Play.Love. program, which uses a combination of books, music, videos and more to help children fall in love with learning while developing crucial social-emotional skills.

Social-emotional skills are the abilities to regulate one's thoughts, emotions and behavior, and are a cornerstone of early childhood education. Sunny Edwards, Morrill’s early childhood administrator, said that developing these skills is important enough that a large chunk of the school year is dedicated entirely to teaching them.

“The first six weeks of our lesson plans are social-emotional lessons," she said. "That’s all we’re teaching because it’s so important, and we teach it all day, every day."

Meeker Watson spoke highly of Edwards, who has been a collaborating partner in the Sing.Play.Love. program since the two women met over four years ago.

“What she is embedding in the days with her kids are ways we can help them love learning and master the social-emotional skills they need to be ready and be successful in school,” Meeker Watson said. “We need ways for kids to manage big feelings and connect with other people socially.”

Though she said those needs have always been present, Meeker Watson emphasized how much of an impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their development due to limited social interaction and restricted access to things like facial expressions.

“More than ever, it’s very important that we give them very intentional and deep learning opportunities for those skills so that when they head across the parking lot to the elementary school, they can be successful,” she said.

Edwards said that although focus on social-emotional skills is not a new concept in the field of early childhood education, Sing.Play.Love. is a refreshed way of approaching the lessons utilizing music.

“We know kids learn best through music,” she said. “So it’s turning it into something they love and enjoy, and it sticks with them. It actually helps teachers too because we’re not pulling a card to remember what we’re supposed to teach, it’s a song.”

Meeker Watson explained that music is much more digestible and memorable for young children than other methods of presentation. This allows them to remember lessons long enough to get value out of what they learn.

“They memorize the songs. One of the things we find with kids is that if they don’t have the ability to remember something for long enough to use it in their behavior then the learning is lost,” she said. “When you memorize a song, it’s always there. You can pull that piece out of the file cabinet and use it when you have the opportunity.”

In addition to being fun and designed for easy integration, Sing.Play.Love. is aligned with Nebraska’s Step Up to Quality initiative that guarantees best practices in early childhood education.

“Step Up to Quality is a commendation that means your early learning standards, the goals you have for the young children in your state, match what it is that we’re teaching with Sing.Play.Love. That curriculum is approved and utilized by a number of caregivers and early educators in Nebraska,” Meeker Watson said.

According to both educators, Nebraska is helping to lead the United States forward in the field of early childhood education.

“Nebraska is one of the leading early childhood states in the nation,” Edwards said. “The state has a motto, ‘the best place to be a baby.’ Early learning is really following that. We want Nebraska to be the best place to be a child.”

The Sing.Play.Love. curriculum will be used at all age levels at the Morrill Early Learning Center with the goal of developing 20 foundational skills for social-emotional learning, language, literacy and math before entering kindergarten.

The program’s lessons will also be shared with families so that its songs and principles can be used in the home and beyond. This applicability helps to maintain consistency across all portions of students’ lives and solidify lessons in their minds.

“Parents are the first and best teachers," Meeker Watson said. "We want to partner so that we’re doing it all together."