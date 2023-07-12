Gering High School’s Harmony is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special show coinciding with Oregon Trail Days. The choir has become a staple in the lives of many Gering students. To some, it has become a tradition that spans generations.

If You Go Harmony's 50th Anniversary Concert When: Thursday, July 13 Time: 7 p.m. Where: Gering High School Auditorium

At least one family has been a constant in Harmony’s history since shortly after the choir was organized by founder and longtime vocal music educator Duane Stukesbary. It all began with Tim Hebbert, who remembers the early days of Harmony in the 1970s very well.

“The first year of Harmony started in the fall of 1973, and Duane came at midterm my freshman year,” Hebbert said. “He wanted us to try something new. It didn’t have the Harmony name at the time, he just called it Pops Choir.”

At the time, Hebbert was a freshman and ineligible to join the new group that sang popular music. Even once he was old enough to audition, he said he was still reluctant to put himself front and center. As it turns out, Stukesbary had other ideas about Hebbert’s involvement and his potential.

“I was shy, but I tried out. I could play the bass guitar, so I thought I could kind of hide in the background. I would have been content with that, most likely,” he said. “But I was goaded into trying out for a solo, and, at that point, Stukes started to really build into me. It was never really about my talent as it was about me and getting the best out of me for me.”

The influence that Stukesbary had on Hebbert is difficult to overstate. After his years in Harmony, Hebbert spent time working as a private vocal music coach for students in the Gering area before ultimately becoming a pastor.

“Much of who I am today was formulated in that classroom back in the ‘70s,” he said.

The family’s involvement in Harmony did not end with Hebbert. Eleven of his family members have performed with the show choir throughout its 50-year run across three generations. His daughter, Courtney Bell, was exposed to music and performing arts from a young age, and she has passed her love on to sons Aiden and Ayler.

“When Courtney was a little girl, I assisted Duane with the high school musicals, so she hung out at the high school with me a lot and saw Harmony perform every time. Probably by grade school she knew she wanted to be in it,” Hebbert said.

Bell agreed, saying, “I knew that I wanted to. And I think that probably influenced these two.”

The older of the two boys, Aiden, has been a Harmony member since 2022. He helped convince younger brother Ayler, an incoming freshman, to audition for the group. The Bell brothers said that they’re looking forward to sharing at least one class during the few years of overlap they’ll have at GHS.

“I think it will be good to have a class together, because we probably wouldn’t otherwise as a junior and a freshman,” Aiden said.

The family connections of Harmony don’t end with Hebbert and the Bells, however. Many other stories of lives that have been changed through participation in the choir go untold. For example, Gering High School assistant musical director Andy Stobel, his brother and both their wives are Harmony alumni.

Hebbert said he believes that what makes Harmony so special and such a touchpoint for Gering families like his is the power of music to transcend time, distance and generations.

“The thing about music is that it’s a lifetime thing,” Hebbert said. “I did sports in high school, and I did pretty well, but when high school was done so were those things. I’ve continued to sing for the next 48 years or so. You get to share music for a lifetime. A lot of other things are a season in your life, but music is pretty much eternal.”

The legacy started by Duane Stukesbary is alive and well at Gering High School in 2023. Hebbert said that his old teacher’s true gift was helping kids find the best parts of themselves and show them off to the world. He said he has seen that quality expressed by his successor, Shelly Muggli, and current Harmony director Andrea Tritt as well.

“I think a lot of kids really come in trying to find themselves and find a niche that builds them up,” he said. “I watched Andrea last year really find the best in those kids.”

Harmony’s 50th Anniversary Concert will feature past and present members performing songs of their choosing. Many alumni will be traveling across the United States to attend and spend the night celebrating happy memories through music.

The concert will be held in the Gering High School Auditorium on Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. An ice cream social featuring a throwback soda float station will immediately follow the show.