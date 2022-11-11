Sisters receive surprise visit from big brothers in Marine Corps on Veterans Day

Northfield Elementary School held a special assembly in observance of Veterans Day on Friday morning.

Students invited friends and family members who served in the U.S. Armed Forces to the school for breakfast and recognition at the assembly.

After a short introduction by principal John Wiedeman, the assembly was run by a veteran that the Northfield students know well — fifth grade teacher Monty Zeiler, who has served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 21 years.

Zeiler had all the veterans in attendance introduce themselves, share what role they served in the military, and tell the group which student or students they were attending with.

“It makes the kids feel like they’re a part of it,” explained Zeiler. “And hopefully it does the same for the veterans. They’re here for a reason, they’re looked up to, and the kids will talk about it throughout the day.”

Many of the students, led by music teacher Vanessa Woolsey, got to honor the veterans in song. The third graders led the school in the National Anthem, fourth graders sang their favorite song, “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” and fifth graders closed out the musical portion with “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”

Zeiler encouraged the students to show respect to all members of the community, because any one of them could actually be a military veteran. He also told them ways to recognize veterans when they saw them and asked that they thank those people for their service.

“It’s about getting the kids to understand that we’re here because of these veterans,” said Zeiler. “We get to practice freedom of religion, we get to come to school, and we don’t have to worry about small things because we have people who are going to protect us.”

The highlight of Friday’s assembly came when three young students were given a special surprise. Apolonia, Liloianna, and Valencia Perez were reunited with their big brothers, Kameron and Kaleb Taylor, who had just returned to town from the Marine Corps basic training.

Zeiler said that the three girls talked about their brothers constantly while they were away, and that the oldest of the three was counting the days until she could see them again.

“Every day she writes about her brothers that are in basic and how they love to write them and love getting letters back. She had a countdown, and every day I read about it,” said Zeiler.

“It was hard not to tear up,” said Kaleb Taylor. “For three months we would constantly worry about them. Protecting them and protecting people that we love is the majority of our cause to join the military.”

The Taylor brothers will get to spend a short time with their sisters before returning to their duties as privates in the U.S. Marine Corps, time which none of the siblings will take for granted.