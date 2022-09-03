Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning

In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her new 5th graders to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln, checking off names as she listened to excited back-to-school chatter.

Then the bell rang.

There were 21 chairs. One sat empty.

On the first day of school, Mueller had her first official absence of the year.

“How do you go back?” Mueller said. “That was some critical community building that we did those days. The entire class kind of had to take a step back and teach [the absent student], because he can’t go on without that. ... It takes us all back. Students, too.”

Across Nebraska, a troubling number of school desks have sat empty during the past few years, say experts, teachers and school leaders now trying to fix the issue.

Chronic absenteeism in Nebraska’s public schools skyrocketed during COVID-19, according to the most recent statewide data.

Nearly 1 in 5 Nebraska students missed at least 10% of days during the 2020-2021 school year, chronic absences that caused many of those students to fall behind academically and socially.

The pandemic sickened students. It exacerbated mental health issues. It also made life harder for many students living below the poverty line. All these things, in turn, made missing school more likely.

Now, teachers like Mueller are trying to balance the growing gulf between students who attend regularly and those who rarely show. And school leaders across Nebraska are searching for ways to rebuild relationships with absent students and their families.

“No matter how good your teacher is, no matter how good the system is, if you can’t get the student in the seat, there’s not a whole lot you can do with them,” said David Jespersen, Nebraska Department of Education spokesman.

Teachers like Mueller notice the absences in their classrooms every day, observations backed by state data.

Nebraska students missed 6.6% of school days during the school year that ended in May 2021, data shows. That’s up from 5.1% in 2015.

Nebraska’s chronic absenteeism rate jumped by nearly 60 percent during that six-year period.

These student absences affected rural, suburban and urban schools in every corner of the state.

Nearly 38% of Omaha Public Schools students were chronically absent during the 2020-2021 school year. More than 1 in 3 Ogallala Public Schools students were chronically absent, which is defined as missing at least 10% of school days.

And nearly a quarter of Ralston Public Schools students missed school chronically as well.

The trends look particularly bad for students from families of low-income and students of color.

For example: Ogallala students qualifying for free and reduced lunch had a 48% chronic absenteeism rate during the 2020-2021 school year, roughly double the rate of students not on free and reduced lunch.

More than half of Native American students in Nebraska were chronically absent, along with 40% of Black students and 29% of Hispanic students.

School officials across the state say the grinding effects of poverty contribute greatly to student absenteeism.

Joseph Lefdal, principal of Schuyler Central High School, estimated that 40 students in his building work overnight shifts to earn a paycheck for their families. Many Schuyler students must accompany family members to appointments to translate, or miss multiple days to visit family in other countries.

Lack of affordable child care can also keep students with younger siblings from making it to the classroom, said Nebraska City Public Schools Superintendent Mark Fritch.

It’s hard to go to class, and harder still to learn, when a student is worried about food, clothing and stable housing, said Nicole Seymour, director of Greater Omaha Attendance and Learning Services, which provides resources and counseling to chronically absent students.

“They’re thinking about what’s for dinner tonight,” Seymour said.

For students of all income levels, feelings of anxiety, depression and isolation have become more common since the outset of COVID-19, school officials said.

But students from low-income families are less likely to get help for these problems, and more likely to miss school as a result.

“The continued divide in those disparities of families that were already struggling, they just intensified,” said Anne Hobbs, director of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Juvenile Justice Institute.

Absenteeism impacts students beyond their grades. Learning concepts often build upon each other. It’s tough to relearn multiple days of concepts without consistent attendance.

“We can’t relive what a teacher does for the kid every day in the classroom,” said Lisa Schroeder, principal at Ralston’s Meadows Elementary School. “We had chickens in kindergarten. We cannot put that little chicken back in the egg and go through that process again. Your child misses out on critical events, relationships, happenings.”

This lack of background knowledge impacts students’ current and future school performance.

“We have 174 days to really do the work,” Lefdal said. “Kids are missing 10, 15 days at a shot…They might have passed the class, but the issue is, they haven’t met the standards.”

Students also fall behind their peers socially when they regularly miss class, sometimes creating or worsening feelings of anxiety or isolation.

Chronic absenteeism can also affect the entire classroom. Teachers and counselors must balance students who are grasping current material with those who are behind, sometimes sacrificing instruction or planning time to individually reteach students. Or simply find them.

“That can take over my entire day,” said Deb Rasmussen, a longtime counselor and president of the Lincoln Education Association. “A lot of times, we spend all our time trying to track down kids and their families.”

Now, some schools are working hard to reverse the effects of several years of skyrocketing absenteeism.

Schuyler Public Schools is one of the few school districts in the state to lower its rate of chronic student absenteeism in the past few years.

The school district has done so by creating a “recovery model” that requires students who are late or absent to make up that time after school or on weekends, school leaders say.

The district also dismisses students at 1:30 pm on Fridays, providing time for students to make up absences at week’s end. The program has been utilized by pregnant students as well as those who work overnight shifts.

Other Nebraska schools are focusing on rebuilding school communities, hoping to boost attendance.

Southern School District 1, located in Gage County, is introducing eSports this school year.

The goal: Reach students who don’t participate in athletics or the fine arts, and attempt to get them invested in coming to school, said Superintendent Chris Prososki.

Ralston Public Schools created staff trading cards with teacher photos and fun facts for students to collect.

Schroeder, the principal at Ralston’s Meadows Elementary, meets with a group of students to talk about attendance. They had a one-word answer when asked about an incentive to promptly attend class: Candy.

Ralston teachers now give Sour Patch Kids and lollipops to students in their seats when the first bell rings.

School districts across the state are also utilizing federal and state funds to combat some of the root causes of absenteeism.

Nebraska City Public Schools was one of three Nebraska districts that received a federal grant that allowed the district to contract community-based professional counseling for students.

Gage County received a grant that requires stakeholders across the county to work together to tackle the issues affecting school-age children.

“It is difficult sometimes in the rural area, because we don’t have as many resources that a Lincoln or Omaha (have),” said Christina Lyons, director of Gage County Multiple Agencies Partnering for Success Coalition. “What we don’t have in resources, we make up for in relationships. I feel like every person at that school is working with this kid or this family…wants to see them do their best.”

Back at Lincoln’s Elliott Elementary, Mueller sits with her students in a circle, one of many special practices in her classroom.

Mueller was trained in restorative practices six years ago through her school district.

In her classroom, students hold a “talking object” when speaking. Mueller and her students create a social contract, which outlines how students want to be treated while in the building. Since implementing these practices, instructional periods are less hectic and student misbehaviors less frequent, she said.

“Kids, they want to be good,” Mueller said. “They want to do the right thing. They want to be a part of a positive community. And so they’re gonna choose behavior that lets them be a part of that community.”