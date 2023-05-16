Students from Scottsbluff High School continued a legacy of excellence in journalism with a third place finish in Class B at state competition last month.

“They did really well. Twelve of my journalism staff made it to state this year. We had a few first place finishers and a few more in the top three,” Scottsbluff High School English and journalism teacher Marqui Keim said.

The competition process began with initial submissions across a range of categories, which were then narrowed down by a panel of judges. At that point, eight entrants were invited to participate in the in-person event at the end of April.

The Scottsbluff team included juniors October Peplinkski and Norah Fleming, who were both first time qualifiers for the state competition.

“I was really excited when I qualified,” Peplinski said. “It was my first ever newspaper writing because I usually do yearbook. Overall, it was kind of nerve wracking sitting in a room with a bunch of kids you don’t really know and having to compete against them.”

The young journalists sharpened their skills throughout the school year by working on the school’s newspaper, The Echoes, which Keim said helps develop good habits.

“They learn a lot about deadlines and time management through it,” she said. “The big challenge they usually face is making sure they get things in on time. It’s a fun process.”

Scottsbluff’s third place finish is particularly impressive considering how small of a team the school fielded when compared to other schools in Class B.

“These kids did a really good job because, in comparison to the other schools that competed, there were a lot fewer of them,” said Keim. “Them being able to produce quality work rather than relying on numbers was really important.”

This small but mighty mentality was best illustrated by Fleming’s fourth place finish in in-depth newspaper coverage, which is a team event that she undertook solo.

“It was something where you’re supposed to work with like 5 or 6 other people, and I did it by myself,” said Fleming. “I’m glad I at least placed, and they gave me a fistful of 7 medals.”

According to Keim, the skills learned through studying and practicing journalism can be applied in a wide variety of careers and help to create informed citizens.

“Journalism is really important for these kids to learn,” she said. “First of all, if they want to go into a career field where they get to write and investigate. But even if they don’t, just learning how to write concisely and how to talk to people. I try to teach them that journalism is incredibly important to our freedoms in this country, so they see it as more than just some busy work. It’s a life lesson about how free press helps us understand what people are doing in our country.”

Scottsbluff students apply many of those same skills to their work on the yearbook. Peplinski said that although working on the yearbook can be intimidating at first, she’s thankful for the experience and the confidence that it has given her.

“It’s nerve wracking, but eventually you become very confident in what you’re doing and you see that you’re doing something major for the school that kids can look back on,” she said.

Fleming said that working on The Echoes has opened her eyes to just how much is going on inside her school at any given time.

“You get to see things from a whole new perspective and you realize how much stuff is out there,” she said. “Overall, it shows you that there’s more to high school than you think there is.”

Both girls plan to continue their work on the paper and yearbook as seniors, and have recently been named editor-in-chief of their respective publications. They said that their work in journalism feels impactful and allows them to have fun along the way.

“You get to tell people’s stories and you get to make them feel heard,” said Peplinski. “I really enjoy doing this.”

Individual results in Class B for Scottsbluff High School’s Journalism Team are as follows:

Mia Arnold and Breanna Harpold placed first in yearbook theme development

Abby Harveson placed first in feature writing, third in headline writing, and seventh in newspaper layout

Ben Reisig placed first in entertainment writing

Jenna Buck placed third in sports feature writing

Norah Fleming placed fourth in editorial writing, sixth in in-depth newspaper coverage, and sixth in photo/artistic illustration

Kate Larson placed fourth in infographic

Dawson Iasillo placed fourth in editorial writing

Eliyah Lara placed fifth in sports feature writing

Adalene Didier placed fifth in infographic

October Peplinski placed sixth in column writing

The following area students also placed in events at the state competition:

Elaina Ramirez from Gering placed second in Class B for advertising

Ella Thomas from Gering placed fourth in Class B for advertising

Allison Ossian from Gering placed seventh in Class B for newspaper column writing

Saul Reyes from Gering placed first in Class B for photo/artistic illustration

Lily Scott from Gering placed fourth in Class B for photo/artistic illustration and first for sports action photography

Makenzie Budke from Gering placed eighth in Class B for news feature photography

Jared Hinebauch from Gering placed seventh in Class B for broadcast news story

Tessa Hurlburt from Gordon-Rushville placed seventh in Class C for entertainment review writing

Hadleigh Hoos from Gordon-Rushville placed fifth in Class C for newspaper feature writing

Maddox Leeper from Gordon-Rushville placed fifth in Class C for sports news writing

Carter Anderson and Trinity Taylor from Gordon-Rushville placed second in Class C for broadcast sports story

Logan Slama and Keenan Schwarting from Gordon-Rushville placed fourth in Class C for broadcast public service announcement

Juan Montanez Rodriguez and Atreyu Thorsen from Gordon-Rushville placed seventh in Class C for broadcast public service announcement