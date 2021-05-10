Smith encourages Third District students to apply for Youth Advisory Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Third District Youth Advisory Council and encourages high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors to submit their applications by July 15.

The Third District Youth Advisory Council is a forum for students to share opinions, thoughts and concerns with Smith about local and federal issues throughout the school year. This group provides students the opportunity to discuss the concerns of young Nebraskans and give their input on issues facing our country.

“I always enjoy meeting with the Youth Advisory Council because it is an opportunity to connect with young Nebraskans directly,” Smith said. “Today’s students are the leaders of tomorrow’s Nebraska, and emphasizing the importance of community awareness and civic engagement is vital.”

Members must be able to serve from August 2021 – May 2022.

For more information, and to download the application, please visit AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council.

To learn more about the Youth Advisory Council, interested students and educators can contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.