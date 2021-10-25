Smith’s office announces upcoming staff mobile office hours

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices throughout the month of October and November in Rushville and Sidney.

At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet directly with one of Smith’s staff members about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Sheridan County Courthouse

303 East 2nd St., Rushville

11 to 12 p.m.

Monday, November 1

Cheyenne County Courthouse

1000 10th Ave., Sidney

9 to 10 a.m.

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.

###