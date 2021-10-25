 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smith’s office announces upcoming staff mobile office hours
0 comments

Smith’s office announces upcoming staff mobile office hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092621-owh-spo-nebmichstate-LS12.JPG

Nebraska's Austin Allen, right, embraces Adrian Martinez after he scores a first-half touchdown at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices throughout the month of October and November in Rushville and Sidney.

At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet directly with one of Smith’s staff members about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Sheridan County Courthouse

303 East 2nd St., Rushville

11 to 12 p.m.

Monday, November 1

Cheyenne County Courthouse

1000 10th Ave., Sidney

9 to 10 a.m.

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.

###

0 comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News