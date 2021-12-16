Social media rumors spur concern at schools

The Scottsbluff Public Schools issued an alert to families spurred by social media rumors Thursday.

In the alert, provided to the Star-Herald, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, which is the Nebraska State Patrol’s center for receiving intelligence information, notified school districts of a national social media trend of individuals posting that they “heard rumors” of planned violence taking place at schools across the nation on Friday, Dec. 17.

Scottsbluff Public Schools and Scottsbluff Police Department have not received any specific reports targeting local schools.

“SBPS continues to work closely with local law enforcement to fully investigate any reports or concerns and during this time, we will remain especially vigilant with an increased presence monitoring our schools.”

Such social media rumors have circulated in the past. Other departments in Wyoming and the Panhandle had posted similarly about unfounded social media reports involving school violence.

Anyone with information about reports are encouraged to contact their local school district and police.