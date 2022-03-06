Social work seniors plan fall conference

Chadron State College Social Work seniors are planning their 2022 conference. Serenity Sterkel of Alliance, Neb., Abbygail Schaffer of Greeley, Colo., Mercedes Sloan of Tonopah, Ariz., and Cooper McLaughlin of Wall, S.D. Details about the date and title of the conference will be announced later on the CSC website and social media.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master's degree programs.