 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Social work seniors plan fall conference

  • 0

Chadron State College Social Work seniors are planning their 2022 conference. Serenity Sterkel of Alliance, Neb., Abbygail Schaffer of Greeley, Colo., Mercedes Sloan of Tonopah, Ariz., and Cooper McLaughlin of Wall, S.D. Details about the date and title of the conference will be announced later on the CSC website and social media.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master's degree programs.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BMS MATHCOUNTS sends 9 to state

BMS MATHCOUNTS sends 9 to state

The 2022 Western Nebraska Chapter MATHCOUNTS Competition was held virtually on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Bluffs Middle School entered twelv…

'Big Fish' tickets are on sale now

'Big Fish' tickets are on sale now

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff High School’s production of “Big Fish” will run April 7-9 at 7 p.m. in the Scottsbluff High School auditorium. Ticke…

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News