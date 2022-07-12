Solar-powered cars race through Gering

A series of strange, squat, streamlined vehicles traveled through Gering earlier this week. People stared and photographed them as they passed down M Street, curious about the solar-powered cars. Drivers in the American Solar Challenge passed through the area as part of the six-state race.

The ASC is a collegiate competition where university students design, build and drive solar-powered vehicles across predetermined routes. This year’s course follows the Oregon Trail from Independence, Missouri, to Twin Falls, Idaho.

Contestants left Independence on July 9 and are expected to reach Twin Falls around July 16.

“Predominantly, this is designed to be an educational experience for the students to provide hands-on experiential learning,” event director Gail Lueck said. “The teams are responsible for everything: the design, build and testing of the solar car as well as all the project management, fundraising, public relations.”

In addition to providing students with valuable knowledge and experience, the races also help promote the capabilities of solar-powered locomotion.

The event originally launched as the Sunrayce in 1990 and has been held mostly biennially since then. The 2018 ASC race, won by teams from Australia and Italy, also passed through Gering.

“It’s predominantly for bragging rights between the different universities; it’s a brain sport in that sense. The winner does go home with a trophy, there’s also a traveling trophy that gets passed from the first place winner of each American Solar Challenge to the next,” Lueck said.

Drivers and their vehicles from nine schools passed through Gering on either Monday or Tuesday, depending on how far along the course they were.

These included the University of Kentucky; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; University of California Berkeley; University of Minnesota Twin Cities; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Appalachian State University; and Principia College.

Teams from Canadian schools Polytechnique Montreal and Ecole de Technologie Superieur also drove through town. Iowa State University’s vehicle passed the qualifiers, but suffered a malfunction in Grand Island and withdrew from the race.

A total of 21 teams, 17 from the United States and four from Canada, were scrutinized to participate in the Formula Sun Grand Prix qualifying rounds.

“It’s an endurance competition,” head timekeeper and team coordinator Evan Stumpges said. “It’s about speed and distance but a lot of it is about reliability and having a car that will hold up.”

Single-occupant and multi-occupant cars race under different rules in two distinct but simultaneous competitions. Single-occupant cars are scored based on the miles they complete; they can drive along optional loops for additional points.

Multi-occupant vehicles are scored based on their efficiency and practicality. All drivers must follow the rules of the road; speeding or missing stop signs result in penalties.

Drivers had to stop at the Scotts Bluff National Monument for 45 minutes to recharge their vehicles and themselves. The first car to arrive was crewed by the University of Minnesota team.

“We max out at about 70 miles an hour, and for this (trip), we were going for around 62 for the whole thing except when we hit a train stop,” said Chase Anderson, one of the drivers for the University of Minnesota’s "Freya" car.

He said the car is a resilient vehicle. As part of the multi-occupant class, Anderson drove with one other passenger; drivers need to switch out after a certain amount of time.

“It’s survived this far and I hope it survives the whole time,” he said, adding that the biggest challenge during the drive is managing the vehicle’s battery current. “We haven’t had any catastrophic events with the battery in regards to pulling current and driving, but we don’t want to entertain that possibility.”

Freya, part of the sixth generation of Minnesota solar cars, was first constructed in 2018 as a four-seat vehicle. Since then, it has competed in a previous ASC race and has undergone extensive modifications.

“Electrically, she’s pretty much a brand new car. We have all-new boards and a new battery, but structurally it’s the same Freya,” Minnesota team captain Amber Zierden said.

Anderson said the various team members have to place trust in one another to ensure everything goes smoothly

“I just have great friends that both encouraged me to join and understood that my passions lay somewhere here, and after I joined I understood that they were totally right and this is quite an awesome thing to be a part of,” Anderson said.

All of the students have extremely high potential in their fields, he said.

“This team is full of some of the most dedicated, hardworking and passionate people that I’ve ever met,” Zierden said. “We definitely have a team atmosphere. We like to be there for each other in any way that we can which is critical for running a solar car race.”

No one team member is familiar with all the aspects of the car, she continued. Most teams are more than a dozen strong, and some can be well over twice that. They need to put faith in each other to succeed.

“It’s pretty stressful, I’ll be honest, but invigorating,” Zierden said. “There’s nothing more gratifying than building a solar car from the ground up and then getting to see it drive on the road for the first time.”

While at the monument, teams took pictures with visitors and taught them more about what solar-powered vehicles are like. After leaving Gering behind, the competitors continued their drive to the next pit stop in Casper, Wyoming.