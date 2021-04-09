Special Olympics names Scottsbluff High School a Unified Champion Banner School

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff Public Schools announced that Scottsbluff High School has been named a Unified Champion Banner School by Special Olympics. Scottsbluff High School students and staff will participate in a banner presentation on Wednesday, April 21 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools (SOUCS) is a program for schools Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement. There are 7,868 schools in 2,821 districts across the country that participate in the SOUCS program. Scottsbluff High School joins 518 other schools nationally who have reached banner status. Banner schools demonstrate commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence developed by a national panel of leaders from Special Olympics and the education community.