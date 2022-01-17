 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Speech season in full swing
Speech season in full swing

The Star-Herald's Olivia Wieseler captured some of the action at Scottsbluff's speech meet on Saturday, Jan. 17. Overall team rankings were Gering 1, Scottsbluff 2, Ogallala 3, Mitchell 4, Gordon-Rushville 5. A total of 12 teams participated. 

Bridgeport's Trinity Flores plays the role of a soon-to-be mother, asking her husband, played by Drew Leisy, to not give up hope, even though his cancer isn't looking too good. They performed the duet speech at the Scottsbluff meet on Saturday, Jan. 15.
One of Scottsbluff's OID teams performs a serious piece about five different women who have some kind of mental disability, whether because they were born with it or due to a traumatic event in their lives.
One of Ogallala's OID teams skips across the floor chanting "We're off to see the wizard," as they perform the classic tale "The Wizard of Oz" at the Scottsbluff speech meet Saturday.
Thomas Connot's character, kneeling, plays a woman who kills herself after seeing her love, played by Evan Fuller, in the play within the play portion of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," which was performed by one of Gering's OID teams at the Scottsbluff meet.
Ogallala's Michael Tophoj cackles hysterically as the Wicked Witch of the West in his OID team's performance of "The Wizard of Oz" at the Scottsbluff speech meet.
Scottsbluff's Ava Osborn explains the difficulty she has with discovering her own identity as a dual citizen of the United States and Canada during her entertainment speech at the Scottsbluff Speech Invite.
Scottsbluff's John Mentgen falls to his knees in despair when his character realizes that his younger brother passed away in his duet speech with Graham Kovarik, which they performed for the first time at the Scottsbluff speech meet Saturday.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald.

Breaking News