Spelling bee musical to be new WNCC theater director’s debut

Assistant stage manager Marissa Wright said that’s what she’s looking forward to for the production as well, especially since most productions last year went without audiences.

“I’m looking forward to the performances to see how the actors react when we have a full audience after not necessarily having audiences within the past year because of COVID,” she said. “And in seeing that and knowing that they have an audience to perform in front of, I think that it’ll help them become better actors.”

John Plasencio, a freshman actor who plays Mitch Mahoney, Dan’s dad and Olive’s dad, said he’s been enjoying preparing for his first production at WNCC.

“So far it’s been a really good experience,” he said. “…A lot of these cast members are from Scottsbluff and I graduated from Mitchell, so I kind of felt like a loner at the beginning of it but by the end of it, I felt really accepted here, so it’s been a good experience so far.”

For Caiden Herambe, who is plays the role of “Voice” in the production as well as being an assistant manager, this production gave him the chance to try something new.