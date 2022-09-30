Spirit of service: Community Christian students tackle litter in annual community cleanup

Community Christian School students took to the sidewalks Friday, gloves on and bags in hand, as they participated in the school’s seventh annual Clean City Scramble.

For two hours, many of the school’s 95 students went out to different locations across Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown and started picking up whatever litter they could find.

Deanna Goranson, the school’s director of development, said the cleanup is part of a month-long lesson about service.

“We have virtues every month that we teach the kids about, and September’s key virtue is servanthood, so this is our culmination — our chance to go serve in our community.”

The event also acts as a fundraiser for the school. Before they can collect trash, students spend September collecting sponsors for the clean-up.

“People and businesses … sponsor them to go and clean in their community, and then those sponsorships serve as a fundraiser for the school just to cover our general costs of operation,” she said.

Aided by teachers and parents, the kindergarten students canvassed downtown Gering. The first grade class targeted the south part of Avenue B in Scottsbluff while third graders cleaned up the northern section.

Second graders cleaned around Oregon Trail Park Stadium, while students in the fourth and fifth grade classes combed Terry Lake’s shoreline for trash.

“I love when you can just walk and when you see trash, you can just run after it,” kindergartener Jaxson Johnson, 5, said. “Like this trash,” he said as he ran to pick up a discarded flag lying on the pavement.

It was too big for him to fit it in his plastic clean-up bag, so his dad AJ had to bend it for him. Parents and teachers working alongside the kids helped them pick up trash. They also kept them from straying into the street or falling into ditches.

Students laughed and chatted with one another, comparing the litter they’d collected and excitedly showing their chaperones when they found items such as rotten apples or big cardboard boxes. Many groups had already filled multiple trash bags long before the cleanup was over.

“I love that it teaches the kids about serving and working for God’s glory, and it starts to give them a good work ethic,” Brandy Johnson, Jaxson’s mom and the school’s first grade teacher, said. “We’ve had several people in the community stop and ask us what we’re doing and thank us. It’s a good feeling to help people out.”

Goranson said the cleanup takes a fair amount of planning, from acquiring gloves and bags to organizing transport for the multiple groups. The locations they clean change every so often based on the number of students available and how much trash they find there on a year to year basis.

Third grader Vincent Bernal-Jording, 8, said he enjoyed getting to walk and talk with his friends.

“The only part that’s difficult is you got to wait for the people to cross the street, and also you got to pick up all the trash no matter what,” he said.

In the last six years, Community Christian School students have collected thousands of pounds of litter, according to school officials. Their record was more than 700 pounds in a single morning. It’s an experience the kids, teachers and parents all expressed appreciation for.

Second grader Alyana Calihua, 6, explained her thoughts on the matter.

“I like picking up trash,” she said. “I like that we’re helping the Earth.”