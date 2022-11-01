Sports medicine class helps prepare students for work in a growing field

Scottsbluff High School’s Health Sciences Academy has introduced a new course focused on the health and wellness of athletes.

The class, introduction to sports medicine, is being offered for the first time during the 2022-23 school year and has focused so far on how to treat common athletic injuries through taping, how to assess a neck or back injury and utilize a backboard and neck immobilizer, and even gaining CPR certification.

Mary Sanchez, a registered nurse with 24 years of experience and instructor in the SHS Health Sciences Academy, teaches the class in addition to other courses like principles of biomedical sciences, introduction to health science, and medical terminology.

Sanchez felt compelled to add a sports medicine course to the SHS catalog while helping to revise career and technical education standards for the state of Nebraska during the summer of 2021, at which time she encountered a curriculum for the course.

“When I read it, I thought that we had to have this class,” said Sanchez. “It sounded fun; the kids would love it.”

From the beginning, Sanchez wanted to involve SHS athletic trainer James Buck, who has been a treasure trove of knowledge for the students.

“He’s been a great help,” said Sanchez. “I asked if he wanted to be a part of it, and I think he’s enjoying it, too. He gets to get out and really teach what he knows.”

On Tuesday, Buck demonstrated several new techniques for the sports medicine students, including how to properly wrap an injured shoulder, secure a splint to a broken arm, and immobilize an injured leg.

Sanchez said that sports medicine and athletic training are growing fields and offering the subject as an optional capstone course for health sciences provides appeal for students who may not be interested in pursuing careers in traditional nursing.

“I just want to keep their interest in health science somehow and in the medical profession,” said Sanchez.

Future plans for the sports medicine class include learning about proper nutrition, and Sanchez hopes to get more members of the SHS staff involved.

“We’re going to try and find a staff member here, and each student will go through and assess them for nutrition needs, physical needs, and work up a plan for them.”

In the meantime, students will be given opportunities to put their practical skills to the test. Several of them have already gotten a chance to shadow Buck on the sidelines at sporting events to learn more about what he does and provide a second set of hands if his services are needed.

Many of the techniques the students are learning will also be applied in HOSA competitions, which allow future health professionals to apply what they have learned in a competitive setting.

The most important thing to Sanchez is that her students are learning information and skills that they can put to use if they choose to pursue a career in this growing field.

“The demand is growing for athletic training and any kind of sports medicine field,” said Sanchez. “These guys have something to look forward to if they decide to stay in it.”