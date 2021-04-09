St. Agnes announces raffle winners, breaks fundraiser records

St. Agnes Catholic School had to change a lot of its typical fundraising activities this year, including one of their largest and community favorite fundraisers, the penny carnival.

Instead of hosting the carnival for the public, students were tasked with selling as many raffle tickets as they could. Typically they do a raffle alongside the carnival, but this year’s event was larger to compensate for the loss of the family fun event.

Principal Julie Brown said faculty and staff challenged the students to sell 25,000 tickets. If the students reached that goal, they’d set up the penny carnival at the school just for the youngsters.

The kids took on the challenge and sold a total of 38,705 tickets at a dollar apiece. Brown was stunned.

“Our raffle has never been like this. And in fact, this is more money than we’ve ever made on a penny carnival even when the event is held,” she said. “It’s just unbelievable.”

Brown said that it could have had to do with some of the rewards that went along with selling the tickets. If students sold 250 tickets individually, they got to attend a pizza party, and if they sold 600, they got to pie a teacher in the face.