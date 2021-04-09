St. Agnes announces raffle winners, breaks fundraiser records

St. Agnes Catholic School had to change a lot of its typical fundraising activities this year, including one of their largest and community favorite fundraisers, the penny carnival.
Instead of hosting the carnival for the public, students were tasked with selling as many raffle tickets as they could. Typically they do a raffle alongside the carnival, but this year’s event was larger to compensate for the loss of the family fun event.
Principal Julie Brown said faculty and staff challenged the students to sell 25,000 tickets. If the students reached that goal, they’d set up the penny carnival at the school just for the youngsters.
The kids took on the challenge and sold a total of 38,705 tickets at a dollar apiece. Brown was stunned.
“Our raffle has never been like this. And in fact, this is more money than we’ve ever made on a penny carnival even when the event is held,” she said. “It’s just unbelievable.”
Brown said that it could have had to do with some of the rewards that went along with selling the tickets. If students sold 250 tickets individually, they got to attend a pizza party, and if they sold 600, they got to pie a teacher in the face.
This year, Brown added the penny carnival award as a goal for the entire school, and when they hit it within the first two weeks of selling, she added a second goal: if the students reached a total of 35,000 tickets, they’d get a night at the drive-in movie theater.
Brown said the school even had to make two more purchases of tickets because they kept running out. She had a hard time believing the students were actually selling this many.
“And we kept saying, ‘If you have tickets, bring them back,’ and people were saying, ‘Nope, we’re selling them. We’re selling them.’ … I told the president of our home school, ‘If this is legit,’ I said, ‘I’m going to drop over because there’s 40,000 raffle tickets out there, and nobody is willing to give any back. They all say they’re selling them.’ And I mean, it wasn’t a lie. I mean, we almost had 39,000. It was just crazy.”
Brown said the fundraiser lasted about four and a half weeks, and they drew the winners on the afternoon of Thursday, April 8. The winners were:
1st Prize, $1,000 cash — Dan Marshall
2nd Prize, Lake Okoboji Vacation and $500 cash — Irma Avila
3rd Prize, Half beef — Michelle Meister
4th Prize, Half beef — Sr. Vera Meif
5th Prize, Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset — Kader family
6th Prize, Ring doorbell — Judy Gregery
7th Prize, Family Portrait Package by SunnyFreckles Photography — Tracy Lackey
There were eight students who sold over 800 tickets, Brown said, and each one got to draw the winners while one did the announcing during their drawing on Thursday.
Brown said the success of the fundraiser is due to the overwhelming support of the community, as well as the determination of the students and parents. While COVID has brought a lot of negative into the world, she said, it’s times like these that show some of the positive.
“If somebody had to look for a bright spot in this whole time, I think it has to be how people have band together and realized that there are needs in different places,” she said. “There’s been a lot of hardship, a lot of death, a lot of people have lost jobs. I mean, there’s been a lot of hardship related to COVID, and it’s like, ‘You know what? Sometimes, we need to see the bright spots,’ and it has grown people together, and it has inspired people to support others.”
St. Agnes students will be enjoying its penny carnival for students on May 7 and will head to the Midwset SkyView Drive-In on the night before their last day of school, May 13.