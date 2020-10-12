St. Agnes brings pumpkin-themed fun to students

St. Agnes Catholic School brought the pumpkin patch to the playground Monday, offering hay bale slides, pumpkin bowling and other fun to students for their fall festival.

St. Agnes Administrator Julie Brown said it was a way to do an autumn tradition despite COVID-19 changes.

“Typically, we go out to the pumpkin patch,” she said. “This year, we brought the pumpkin patch to them.”

Brown said Scott and Kristen Schiff of Schiff farms donated the hay, friends and families at St. Agnes donated pumpkins and the school made extra snacks. She said parents, fifth graders and teachers volunteered their time to set up slides and other games.

Eager squeals and giggles filled the air as kids clambered up stacked bales and slid into mats on the ground.

“This slide is just so much fun,” Jaycee, 4, said.

Rob Polk, a parent volunteer helped supervise and set up stations between each class, which spent 45 minutes outside.

“There are quite a few St. Agnes' parents involved in this,” he said. “It’s just something nice to do.”

Activities included ring-toss over pumpkin stems, a cornhole ghost, extra-large Jenga and a candy challenge.