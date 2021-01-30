St. Agnes Catholic School celebrates 100 days of learning

Piles of cups, snap cubes, dice, puzzle pieces, crackers and candy were strewn across various classrooms in St. Agnes Catholic School on Friday – 100 of each to be exact.

Students celebrated the 100th day of school Friday with different challenges to complete throughout the day that incorporated the number 100 somehow. From sorting 100 snack pieces into groups of 10 to dressing up like 100 years old to completing as many tasks as possible in 100 seconds, each classroom had something to do to celebrate one of the biggest days of the school year.

“(It’s) the best day ever,” first-grader Kayden Blaylock said.

Sharon Bird’s first grade had all kinds of activities going on. Each student had a list of challenges to complete, and each challenge incorporated 100 in some way. They counted by tens to make a 10-scoop ice cream cone, glued the number 100 to a piece of paper and drew something new out of it and counted out 100 paint dots on their paper gumball machine.

“So we’re trying to do everything with 100,” Bird said. “And I’m trying to do activities, not only where they think they’re studying math, but they creativity in there too.”