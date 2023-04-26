St. Agnes Catholic School Foundation has hired Isabel Moreno as its new executive director.

Moreno previously worked in the district office of Scottsbluff Public Schools, has planned multiple fundraisers and has worked as an event planner. Her fundraising and event planning experience will be put to good use as she chairs the next St. Agnes Premiere on Nov. 17.

In a press release, Moreno said she is “beyond blessed to become the next executive director and can’t wait to get started."

Moreno lives in Gering with her husband and their three children Juan, Alyanna and Jovian, who attends first grade at St. Agnes School. Being involved in her children’s schools and her family’s church has always been a passion for Moreno, who is also a member of the St. Agnes School Advisory Council.

According to a press release, "St. Agnes School provides its students an opportunity for academic excellence in the Catholic tradition through a partnership with parents and the parish community. The St. Agnes Catholic School Foundation ensures the long-term financial stability of the school and parish community."

For more information, visit www.st-agnes-school.com/foundation or call Moreno at 308-632-6918.