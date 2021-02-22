 Skip to main content
St. Agnes Catholic School Registration Open
St. Agnes Catholic School Registration Open

St. Agnes School will be holding registration for the 2021-22 school year during the week of Feb. 22-28.

Students in Pre-K through fifth grade may register by scheduling an appointment. Children entering Pre-K must be four years old by Aug. 1, and students entering kindergarten must be five years old by Aug. 1. Pre-K and Kindergarten students must provide a state embossed birth certificate and record of current immunizations.

A $100 non-refundable registration fee is due at the time of registration. Questions may be directed to Julie Brown at jbrown@st-agnes-school.com or call 632-6918 ext. #3.

